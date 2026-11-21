Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The "next man" up was steadily ascending into position to be "the man," so it's not a jolt to the nervous system of the New Orleans Saints defense that safety Jordan Howden will take the field with the starters Sunday when the Saints (3-6) play the Bears (7-2) at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The Saints waived safety Justin Reid on Friday, but Howden, who is entering his fourth season, was already becoming a more routine face in the huddle as New Orleans sought overall improvement in its defensive play. SEE MORE>>
11 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 11 game against the Chicago Bears during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Once again, the New Orleans Saints will be short-handed on the offensive line.
The Saints ruled out starting right tackle Taliese Fuaga (knee) and center Erik McCoy (biceps) for their matchup against the Chicago Bears, and they will also be without swing tackle Asim Richards (knee), who has started games in place of both Fuaga and left tackle Kelvin Banks this season. SEE MORE>>
Kellen Moore, a coach New Orleans Saints fans are starting to have their doubts about, will be on one sideline Sunday at Soldier Field.
On the opposite sideline will be a guy Saints fans stopped believing in two years ago: Dennis Allen. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
While the New Orleans Saints are again in the spotlight having a veteran player request a release for the second consecutive season, the recent split with safety and team captain Justin Reid carries a different timbre than that of last year's departure of wide receiver Brandin Cooks. SEE MORE>>
There aren't a lot of weaknesses on a 7-2 team, but the New Orleans Saints will have one they can try to attack when facing the powerhouse Chicago Bears this weekend: downfield passing.
The Bears have been susceptible to the deep ball recently, with cornerback play considerably more inconsistent than last season when Chicago finished with 23 interceptions. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints EDGE Cameron Jordan visited students and staff at Metairie Academy for Advanced Studies on Friday, November 20, 2026.
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Chicago Bears matchups throughout the years.