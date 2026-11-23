Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

All too often this season, the New Orleans Saints have placed themselves in a Sisyphean position. And all too often this season, the boulder-pushing has ended with the stone at the bottom of the hill, and with them on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

Sunday's result was a 21-13 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, a winnable game that New Orleans (3-7) helped place itself in position to lose. SEE MORE >>

The Chicago Bears defense controlled the game on the way to a 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.