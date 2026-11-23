Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
All too often this season, the New Orleans Saints have placed themselves in a Sisyphean position. And all too often this season, the boulder-pushing has ended with the stone at the bottom of the hill, and with them on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Sunday's result was a 21-13 loss to the Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, a winnable game that New Orleans (3-7) helped place itself in position to lose. SEE MORE >>
The Chicago Bears defense controlled the game on the way to a 21-13 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Soldier Field in Chicago.
The loss dropped the Saints to 3-7. Chicago improved to 8-2 with the win. SEE MORE >>
Saints News from Nola.com
The massive underdogs were faced with a choice in the fourth quarter — be conservative and cut the deficit to a single score with a chip shot field goal, or go for broke. SEE MORE >>
The New Orleans Saints lost 21-13 to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The Saints dropped to 3-7 on the season. Here are three things we learned. SEE MORE >>
For the first time since Week 3, New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough played without a protective glove on his non-throwing hand. SEE MORE >>
Video from NewOrleansSaints.com
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints hosted a watch party for their game against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 22, 2026 at 22nd Street Bar. Members of the Saints Cheer Krewe were in attendance and interacting with fans during the event.
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears in Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 22, 2026 at Soldier Field.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 22, 2026 at Soldier Field.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Chicago Bears for Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 22, 2026 at Soldier Field.