Saints News from Nola.com

Three games after being replaced in the starting lineup by Martin Emerson, New Orleans Saints cornerback Quincy Riley saw an uptick in his playing time last week against the Panthers. That was in part because Emerson has been battling some health issues — in addition to a shin injury that had him limited in practice last week, the veteran corner is currently in the concussion protocol and has not practiced this week — but also because Riley had been "earning his way on the field" in practice lately, defensive coordinator Brandon Staley said. SEE MORE>>

Since Jordyn Tyson made his NFL debut against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9, the New Orleans Saints have used him in a different way than they have any of their other offensive skill players. They have sent him in motion — a lot. Tyson has played 62 offensive snaps in two games, and he's been in motion before the snap on 29 of those plays (46.2 %), according to Next Gen Stats. That would lead NFL wide receivers by a significant margin if he'd played the requisite number of snaps to qualify. For comparison, Buffalo Bills receiver Khalil Shakir has the highest motion rate of any offensive player with a minimum of 100 snaps at 35.1 %. SEE MORE>>