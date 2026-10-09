Former New Orleans Saints coach Mike Ditka epitomized toughness while forging Hall of Fame career

The two-time NFL Coach of the Year, who was named to the NFL 75th and 100th Anniversary All-Time teams, became a head coach in 1982 after serving at Dallas' assistant head coach and special teams coordinator from 1973-81.

During his 11-year run in Chicago, the Bears went 106-62, won Super Bowl XX, won the NFC Central Division six times and played in the NFC Championship Game three times.

"'Iron Mike' brought an unrivaled level of toughness to an era already defined by physicality," Hall of Fame president and CEO Jim Porter said in a statement, "but he also was much more gifted as a pass catcher than many realized and became the ideal player for Coach George Halas to reimagine the tight end position.

"Mike brought competitiveness and a hard-nosed style of play as he developed into both a fantastic blocker and someone who could punish would-be tacklers on his receptions."

After a four-season break following his coaching career in Chicago, which included time on television as an NFL analyst, Ditka was hired to coach the Saints in '97. New Orleans was 15-33 in those seasons.