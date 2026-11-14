Morning Break: Saints prepare for NFC South matchup with Panthers, defense shines

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
Chase Young and Carl Granderson aren't just hoopin. They're hoopin hoopin. The New Orleans Saints edge rushers currently are the best pass rush tandem in the NFL with a combined 15.5 takedowns, ranking second and fourth individually, with Young having collected 8 sacks and Granderson having stacked 7.5. "It means a lot to them," said Saints defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who assists on the buckets. "They're invested, big time, in their game. They've improved a lot as players. I think they complement each other pretty well. I think we've done a great job of putting them in their right positions to be successful, kind of based on their skillsets. (Edges coach) Jay (Rodgers) is doing a great job coaching them. SEE MORE>>
12 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
Showing impressive grit and resolve in a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns for their second victory in their last three games on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-5), will look to start the second half of the 2026 season on a winning note and take advantage of the opportunity for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, when they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Nov. 15. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAToday.com
For the New Orleans Saints, Week 10 brings their first divisional matchup of the back half of the season, as they take on the Carolina Panthers for the first time of two in five weeks. The late stretch of the year has five divisional games for the Saints, so there are both opportunities for gain and loss in the standings quite rapidly. One of the biggest focuses down the stretch will be how to keep the defense going in pass rush, and how to get it going in the secondary and run defense, especially against some of these highly effective teams on offense. With Carolina on the dockett, here are three keys for the defense to hone in on in Week 10. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best fan photos during the New Orleans game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.