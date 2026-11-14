Morning Break: Saints prepare for NFC South matchup with Panthers, defense shines

Saints News from SaintsWire.USAToday.com

For the New Orleans Saints, Week 10 brings their first divisional matchup of the back half of the season, as they take on the Carolina Panthers for the first time of two in five weeks. The late stretch of the year has five divisional games for the Saints, so there are both opportunities for gain and loss in the standings quite rapidly. One of the biggest focuses down the stretch will be how to keep the defense going in pass rush, and how to get it going in the secondary and run defense, especially against some of these highly effective teams on offense. With Carolina on the dockett, here are three keys for the defense to hone in on in Week 10. SEE MORE>>