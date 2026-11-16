Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com

The New Orleans Saints may have assembled enough pieces to win a game Sunday in the Caesars Superdome, but they did not adjoin enough to win one against Carolina, which won on a walk-off, 54-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired. Two turnovers, plus a non-existent run game, plus a pair of failed fourth-down plays in Carolina territory — one of them accounting for the first turnover — totaled just enough assistance to push the Panthers (4-5) to a 20-17 victory and into first place in the NFC South Division. SEE MORE>>