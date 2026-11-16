Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints may have assembled enough pieces to win a game Sunday in the Caesars Superdome, but they did not adjoin enough to win one against Carolina, which won on a walk-off, 54-yard field goal by Ryan Fitzgerald as time expired. Two turnovers, plus a non-existent run game, plus a pair of failed fourth-down plays in Carolina territory — one of them accounting for the first turnover — totaled just enough assistance to push the Panthers (4-5) to a 20-17 victory and into first place in the NFC South Division. SEE MORE>>
The Carolina Panthers rallied for a 20-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, surviving being called for 17 penalties. The win improved Carolina to 4-5 and secured first place in the NFC South. The loss dropped New Orleans to 3-6, 0-2 in the division and 1-4 at home. Saints kicker Charlie Smyth tied the score at 17 with a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds to play. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
A week after dipping his toes in the NFL waters, Jordyn Tyson was a featured part of the New Orleans Saints' offensive attack in a 20-17 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The No. 8 pick in this year's draft saw a game-high 13 targets, and he caught 11 of them for 80 yards with a long of 20. "If the ball's thrown to me, catch it — that's my job," Tyson said. "I'm trying to do my best there." SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
When the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers meet to battle for sole possession of the NFC South, the Saints will be carrying a patchwork offensive line just one week after fielding all five starters for the first time since Week 3. The injuries forcing the changes on the offensive line are not expected to be long-term, but center Erik McCoy and right tackle Taliese Fuaga have both been ruled out. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL Season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
Check out the fan photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 15, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.
Check out the pregame photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 15, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
New Orleans Saints fans enjoyed the Week 10 entertainment in Champions Square ahead of the game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 15, 2026.