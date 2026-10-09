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Saints to honor Drew Brees with Ring of Honor induction Oct. 11 at Caesars Superdome

Brees, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, will become the ninth member of the Saints Ring of Honor

Oct 09, 2026 at 09:45 AM
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Sue Ogrocki/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

One of the most iconic figures in franchise history will take his place among the Saints' all-time greats this Sunday when the New Orleans Saints induct Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees into the Saints Ring of Honor during a special halftime ceremony at Caesars Superdome. The event will give Saints fans an opportunity to recognize the quarterback who helped deliver the franchise's first Super Bowl championship and guided New Orleans through a historic era in club history.

Brees, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2026, will become the ninth member of the Saints Ring of Honor, joining Tom Benson, Morten Andersen, Jahri Evans, Rickey Jackson, Archie Manning, Sam Mills, William Roaf and Will Smith among the most influential figures in franchise history.

Presented by Meta, the halftime ceremony will feature the presentation of Brees' Pro Football Hall of Fame ring and his official recognition as the newest member of the Saints Ring of Honor. Fans will also have the opportunity to view Brees' Hall of Fame bust on display inside Caesars Superdome. Saints ownership and organizational leadership will participate in the on-field ceremony, and Brees will address fans in attendance.

As part of the day's festivities, all fans entering Caesars Superdome will receive a commemorative Drew Brees banner, while supplies last.

The gameday experience will begin in Champions Square with a performance by Big Sam's Funky Nation, while New Orleans vocalist Robin Barnes will perform the National Anthem prior to kickoff.

Brees was signed by New Orleans in 2006, when he helped transform the franchise into a perennial contender, led the club to its first Super Bowl championship and established himself as one of the most accomplished quarterbacks in NFL history. His leadership, excellence and commitment to the community helped shape a generation of Saints football and left a lasting mark on the Gulf South region.

Fans are encouraged to arrive early and be in their seats for halftime to be part of this memorable tribute to one of the greatest players ever to wear the Black and Gold.

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