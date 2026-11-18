Saints News from CanalStreetChronicles.com
The New Orleans Saints squandered an opportunity to take first place in the division with a lackluster performance in all three phases of the game. Even in the midst of all this, there was one player who was giving it his all this week, and that was Kaden Elliss. Elliss finished the game with 15 total tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFLs, 1 pass deflection, and a QB hit. Elliss was all over the field, and while the defense was playing well enough to win the game, Elliss was leading the charge to keep the Saints in it. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from SaintsWire.USAToday.com
After a putrid loss at home to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints are on the road in Week 11 when they face the 7-2 Chicago Bears. It is the first of four road games in the next five weeks for the 3-6 Saints. Despite the record, New Orleans is tied for second place in the NFC South. The Bears come into this game locked in a three-way tie for first in the NFC North. Sunday is the 36th all-time meeting between the Saints and Bears. New Orleans has held a lopsided advantage in this series for over a decade. Here's a look at the series results to date. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
For the New Orleans Saints to pull off a massive upset against the Chicago Bears, they'll need to win some key matchups along the way. The most important will involve stopping the run. Bears running back D'Andre Swift ranks No. 15 among NFL running backs in rushing yards and is tied for No. 2 in the league with 10 rushing touchdowns, seven of which came in the first five games. New Orleans ranks No. 27 in the league in run defense with 129.8 rushing yards per game so far this season. Limiting Swift will be the Saints' best option to pull off an upset, but it will take a lot of effort to do so. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
New Orleans Saints players hosted their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at Dryades YMCA on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The players purchased turkeys and fixings from Rouses Markets to feed families in need, while giving them the opportunity to meet some of their favorite players during the annual holiday event.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave and The Olave Family Foundation hosted their annual Thanksgiving turkey drive with Second Harvest Food Bank on Nov. 17, 2026 in Chalmette, Louisiana.
New Orleans Saints safety Justin Reid hosted a fundraiser for his JReid Indeed foundation at Five O Fore on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The event featured golfing, dinner, a silent auction and a live auction hosted by Mark Romig. Saints punter Ryan Wright also attended to show his support.