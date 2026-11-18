Saints News from LouisianaSports.net

For the New Orleans Saints to pull off a massive upset against the Chicago Bears, they'll need to win some key matchups along the way. The most important will involve stopping the run. Bears running back D'Andre Swift ranks No. 15 among NFL running backs in rushing yards and is tied for No. 2 in the league with 10 rushing touchdowns, seven of which came in the first five games. New Orleans ranks No. 27 in the league in run defense with 129.8 rushing yards per game so far this season. Limiting Swift will be the Saints' best option to pull off an upset, but it will take a lot of effort to do so. SEE MORE>>