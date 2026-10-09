Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

16 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
The New Orleans Saints conducted a walk-through on Oct. 7. Wednesday's report was an estimation of availabilities. LB Jaylan Ford and DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. have returned to practice. They are still on Reserve/Injured.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|S
|Julian Blackmon
|Shoulder
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|WR/RS
|Barion Brown
|Thigh
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|Questionable
|LB
|Kaden Elliss
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Abdomen
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|LB
|Jaylan Ford
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|DL
|Davon Godchaux
|Groin, NIR-Rest
|FP
|DNP
|FP
|-
|EDGE
|Carl Granderson
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|FP
|-
|EDGE
|Anfernee Jennings
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|Back
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|DT
|Christen Miller
|Illness
|-
|-
|DNP
|Questionable
|WR
|Chris Olave
|NIR-Rest, Foot
|DNP
|LP
|FP
|-
|CB
|Jayden Price
|NIR-Personal Matter
|-
|DNP
|FP
|-
|S
|Mike Reid
|Ankle
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|QB
|Tyler Shough
|Left Hand
|LP
|FP
|FP
|-
|S
|Lorenzo Styles Jr.
|Calf
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|G
|Jeremiah Wright
|Concussion
|-
|LP
|DNP
|Out
GET IN THE HUDDLE
Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!
Minnesota Vikings
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Game Status
|WR
|Jordan Addison
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|T
|Christian Darrisaw
|Concussion
|DNP
|DNP
|DNP
|Out
|CB
|Charles Demmings
|Hamstring
|DNP
|LP
|LP
|Out
|WR
|Justin Jefferson
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|RB
|Aaron Jones
|NIR-Rest
|LP
|-
|-
|-
|C
|Michael Jurgens
|Elbow
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
|T
|Brian O'Neill
|Knee
|LP
|LP
|LP
|Questionable
|S
|Harrison Smith
|NIR-Rest
|-
|-
|LP
|-
|P
|Brett Thorson
|Right Hamstring
|FP
|FP
|FP
|-
|TE
|Ben Yurosek
|Ankle
|FP
|FP
|FP
|Questionable
DOWNLOAD THE SAINTS MOBILE APP TODAY!
Keep up with breaking team news, watch live interviews, dive into advanced gameday stats, manage your game tickets with ease plus much more!