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Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Three Saints listed as out, six as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Vikings

Oct 09, 2026 at 01:55 PM
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16 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Friday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season.

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The New Orleans Saints conducted a walk-through on Oct. 7. Wednesday's report was an estimation of availabilities. LB Jaylan Ford and DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. have returned to practice. They are still on Reserve/Injured.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
SJulian BlackmonShoulderLPLPLPQuestionable
WR/RSBarion BrownThighDNPLPFPQuestionable
LBKaden EllissCalfDNPDNPDNPOut
TENoah FantAbdomenLPLPFP-
LBJaylan FordAnkleFPFPFPQuestionable
DLDavon GodchauxGroin, NIR-RestFPDNPFP-
EDGECarl GrandersonAnkleLPLPFP-
EDGEAnfernee JenningsKneeDNPDNPDNPOut
RBAlvin KamaraBackDNPLPLPQuestionable
DT Christen MillerIllness--DNPQuestionable
WRChris OlaveNIR-Rest, FootDNPLPFP-
CBJayden PriceNIR-Personal Matter-DNPFP-
SMike ReidAnkleLPFPFP-
QBTyler ShoughLeft HandLPFPFP-
SLorenzo Styles Jr.CalfFPFPFPQuestionable
GJeremiah WrightConcussion-LPDNPOut
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Minnesota Vikings

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
WRJordan AddisonHamstringDNPLPLPQuestionable
TChristian DarrisawConcussionDNPDNPDNPOut
CBCharles DemmingsHamstringDNPLPLPOut
WRJustin JeffersonAnkleLPLPLPQuestionable
RBAaron JonesNIR-RestLP---
CMichael JurgensElbowFPFPFPQuestionable
TBrian O'NeillKneeLPLPLPQuestionable
SHarrison SmithNIR-Rest--LP-
PBrett ThorsonRight HamstringFPFPFP-
TEBen YurosekAnkleFPFPFPQuestionable
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