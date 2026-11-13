Morning Break: Saints build on improvements on both sides of the ball ahead of Panthers matchup

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The bye-week film session didn't lie, and what it showed was painful for the New Orleans Saints run defense. Before Sunday's 23-22, overtime victory over Cleveland, the Saints were allowing 139.4 rushing yards per game (fourth-most in the league) on 4.8 yards per carry, and four opponents had gained at least 145 rushing yards against New Orleans. SEE MORE>>
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Louisiana State Representative Michael Bayham. His loss is felt throughout the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans organizations, and we join in mourning the loss of a valued member of our community. A lifelong resident of St. Bernard Parish, Mike dedicated much of his life to serving his community and the people of Louisiana. He had a genuine love for his home, a deep commitment to public service and a sincere care for the people around him. His many years of leadership and involvement in local and state government reflected his unwavering dedication to making a difference in the lives of others." SEE MORE>>
12 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season. SEE MORE>>
The early returns were encouraging for the New Orleans Saints' post-bye week run game, and the previous week's changes brought some welcome improvement. The Saints, 3-5 entering Sunday's game against Carolina (3-5) in the Caesars Superdome, were averaging 86 rushing yards per game and 3.5 yards per carry entering the bye week, fresh off a 17-carry, 18-yard performance against Pittsburgh in Paris. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from Nola.com
Cesar Ruiz was 10 years old when he started playing football, and the first position he learned to play was center. That was home for him for a long time — throughout youth football, high school football and his time at the University of Michigan. It was only once he got to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints that he had to regularly play somewhere else. So no, Ruiz is not concerned about making the switch from his regular right guard spot to center this week in place of the injured Erik McCoy — even if he's barely taken a practice snap at the position this season, even if five full seasons have passed since he's played it in an NFL game. He said it's like riding a bike, but that doesn't really capture what he meant; it's more natural than that. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from CBSSports.com
Werner registered 11 tackles (three solo) during the Saints' 23-22 overtime win over the Browns in Week 9. Werner co-led the Saints in tackles in Week 9, and it was the third time he's reached double-digit stops over his last four outings. Werner is on pace to record his first 100-plus tackle campaign of his six-year NFL career and is up to 65 tackles (29 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and two pass defenses through eight regular-season games. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans defense in their game against the Cleveland Browns for Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.