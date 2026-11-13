Morning Break: Saints build on improvements on both sides of the ball ahead of Panthers matchup

Saints News from Nola.com

Cesar Ruiz was 10 years old when he started playing football, and the first position he learned to play was center. That was home for him for a long time — throughout youth football, high school football and his time at the University of Michigan. It was only once he got to the NFL with the New Orleans Saints that he had to regularly play somewhere else. So no, Ruiz is not concerned about making the switch from his regular right guard spot to center this week in place of the injured Erik McCoy — even if he's barely taken a practice snap at the position this season, even if five full seasons have passed since he's played it in an NFL game. He said it's like riding a bike, but that doesn't really capture what he meant; it's more natural than that. SEE MORE>>