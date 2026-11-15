Morning Break: Saints host Panthers with NFC South lead at stake

Saints News from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints have activated running back Travis Etienne Jr. from Injured Reserve, signed tackle Easton Kilty to the active roster from the practice squad, elevated (standard) kicker Charlie Smyth to the active roster from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers and placed defensive lineman Christen Miller on Injured Reserve. SEE MORE>>
It doesn't matter what the record is, only that the stakes are high. The New Orleans Saints (3-5) have an opportunity to claim sole possession of first place in the NFC South Division on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome when they face Carolina (3-5). Here are a few helpful tips. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from NFL.com
One of New Orleans' prized free-agent signings has returned to the active roster after a five-game stint on injured reserve. The Saints activated running back Travis Etienne (hamstring) from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Etienne, who was limited all week in practice and received a questionable designation heading into the weekend, is expected to play, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The 27-year-old ball-carrier tallied 128 rushing yards on 30 carries and 51 receiving yards on 11 receptions for New Orleans before injuring his hamstring in Week 3. SEE MORE>>
Saints News from LouisianaSports.net
All throughout training camp, the most electric New Orleans Saints moments came from a rookie wide receiver, but not always the one that everyone expected. Time and time again, sixth-round draft pick and former LSU wide receiver Barion Brown provided highlight moment after highlight moment on deep passes from quarterbacks Spencer Rattler and Tyler Shough. SEE MORE>>
Photos from NewOrleansSaints.com
The New Orleans Saints and TAPS hosted the family of fallen soldier SGT Christopher Ramsey at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center on Saturday, November 14. The Saints will wear helmets with a 'CR' sticker on Sunday against the Panthers in his honor.