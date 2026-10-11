Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 11:

1. The Black and Gold host the Minnesota Vikings at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon CT. Get ready with the Saints’ Week 5 Gameday Guide.

2. Drew Brees will join the Saints Ring of Honor during Sunday's halftime ceremony. Read about the celebration, including what fans can expect at the Caesars Superdome.