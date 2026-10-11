Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 11:
1. The Black and Gold host the Minnesota Vikings at the Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is set for noon CT. Get ready with the Saints’ Week 5 Gameday Guide.
2. Drew Brees will join the Saints Ring of Honor during Sunday's halftime ceremony. Read about the celebration, including what fans can expect at the Caesars Superdome.
3. Protecting Tyler Shough against Minnesota's blitz-heavy defense is a focus in John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory. Read what else the Saints will need against the Vikings.
4. Can't make it to the game? Find out how to watch, listen to or stream the Saints’ matchup against the Vikings.
5. Keep the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live stats, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests and more. Download the app to stay connected!