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Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Vikings | 2026 NFL Week 5

Protecting quarterback Tyler Shough is paramount against blitz-heavy Vikings

Oct 10, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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John DeShazier

Senior Writer

Whatever the preferred method for remedying an NFL hangover — extra sleep, extra weights, extra film — the New Orleans Saints have had ample time to utilize theirs following a humbling loss to Atlanta on Monday night.

Defensive end Chase Young said that while the Saints, 1-3 entering Sunday's game against Minnesota (4-0) in the Caesars Superdome, got back to work and quickly turned their attention to the undefeated Vikings, there remained a sour taste that only can be sweetened by a successful Sunday.

Here are a few ways the Saints can accomplish that:

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PROTECT: This is a red-alert category. Saints quarterback Tyler Shough has the most passing attempts in the league this season (180, plus 12 sacks). Minnesota will bring more defensive heat than any opponent (70 percent blitz rate, league-leading 16 sacks, league-leading 37 quarterback hits, five forced turnovers). It'd be naïve to think Shough won't be hit and, likely, sacked. The Saints can possibly use the aggression against the Vikings with quick throws (swing passes, screen passes), but it's hard to make a game-long living off nibbles. When Shough needs time for a receiver to clear downfield, protection must hold up. Backs and tight ends will probably have to help (tackles Asim Richards and Taliese Fuaga will have their hands full) as New Orleans identifies where the pressure is coming from. Running back CJ Donaldson could be vital in pass protection.

PROBE: On paper, the Vikings aren't the defense against which New Orleans will unlock its run game. The Saints run for 88.5 yards per game and Minnesota allows 94.5. But they have to try. Life without balance on offense has been difficult, to say the least, and the Saints must generate something to curtail the Vikings' aggression. The position is banged up — Alvin Kamara dealt with a back issue after the Monday night game — and it hasn't been reliable, but the offensive line hasn't had a banner season, either. Center Erik McCoy and his position group can set a tone with some mauling in the trenches.

PRESSURE: The Saints had one sack and one quarterback hit against the Falcons. That's unacceptable for a defense. Maybe that partly was due to linebacker Kaden Elliss missing the game with a calf injury — he's outstanding in blitz situations — but he's iffy for this one, too. Young, Cameron Jordan, Carl Granderson (he's back after an ankle injury sidelined him Monday night) have to lead the charge in New Orleans pressuring Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray is mobile and can be an elite runner, but Young said mobile quarterbacks often run themselves into sacks if defensive linemen hold their rush lanes. Murray can't exit the game without a significantly higher level of harassment than was generated Monday night.

PRIDE: This one isn't about restoring the pride of fans; it's about players reconnecting with their own. The Saints were "punched in the mouth" and didn't meet force with force. That kind of test requires a response, and for New Orleans, Sunday is response day. The Saints can't recapture the last one; it's gone and the victor took the spoils. But they can end the three-game homestand on a high note and play the kind of football they believe themselves capable of playing, against a high-quality opponent. And in the process, reward the diehards who possess the unshakeable belief.

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