Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 4:
1. Get ready for Monday Night Football against the Atlanta Falcons at Caesars Superdome with the game preview, featuring matchup details, team connections and more.
2. Look out for the latest Key Ingredients feature as John DeShazier breaks down what it takes to put together a winning recipe for Week 4.
3. Tune in for Kalia Butler's one-on-one with Saints Coach Kellen Moore for his thoughts ahead of Sunday's game once it release later in the day
4. Catch up on the latest Saints interviews from Saturday as New Orleans gets ready to face the Falcons.
5. As we reflect on the anniversary of the Saints return to the Caesars Superdome, Trombone Shorty remembered the iconic performance alongside U2 and Green Day.