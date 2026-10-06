Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, October 6:
1. Catch up on Monday night's matchup against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome with the full game recap.
2. Watch the postgame interviews with head coach Kellen Moore, quarterback Tyler Shough, EDGE Cameron Jordan, and wide receiver Devaughn Vele following the Saints' Week 4 matchup.
3. Get another look at Monday night inside the Caesars Superdome with the latest photo galleries, featuring game action, fans and the halftime show.
4. A special celebration awaits Sunday as Saints Legend Drew Brees joins the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Learn more about the ceremony honoring the Hall of Fame quarterback.
5. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news as New Orleans heads into Week 5.
Saints legend Steve Gleason met with former Atlanta Falcons punter Michael Koenen by the statue commemorating Gleason's iconic blocked punt against Koenen in the Saints' return to the Caesars Superdome after Hurricane Katrina on September 25, 2006.