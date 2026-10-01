Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 1:
1. Get ready for the Saints' first division matchup of the season with the game preview ahead of Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome.
2. Can't make it to the Dome? Find all the ways to watch, listen and stream the matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN and WDSU 6 locally.
3. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough as preparations continue for Atlanta. Moore is scheduled to speak at 3:25 p.m., followed by Shough. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 3 of the 2026 NFL season on Sept. 27, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4. Stay tuned for the Saints' first injury report of the week later this afternoon for updates ahead of Monday's matchup.
5. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, exclusive content and opportunities to win.