Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 3:
1. The Saints host their final full practice ahead of their game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Head Coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media and fans can watch live at 1:05 p.m. on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. The final Saints injury report will release with official injury status for Monday's game. Check out Friday's injury report while awaiting the latest news.
3. John DeShazier takes a look at the red zone production from the Saints tight end room over the first three games this season.
4. Gus Kattengell, Andrew Lopez and Katherine Terrell will break down the Saints and Falcons rivalry ahead of Monday Night Football in a new episode of The Neutral Ground releasing later in the day. Fans can expect an exclusive interview with Saints Legend Steve Gleason in this episode as well.
5. As we reflect on the anniversary of the Saints return to the Caesars Superdome, we asked fans to share their stories of where they were when the Dome reopened. Stay tuned for those heartfelt stories from across the globe this afternoon.