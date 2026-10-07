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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, October 7

Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough set to speak as Saints turn their attention to Minnesota

Oct 07, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, October 7:

1. Get to know Sunday's opponent before the Saints host the Minnesota Vikings at the Caesars Superdome. Read the Vikings opponent profile for a look at the matchup.

2. Head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough will speak with the media Wednesday afternoon. Stay tuned for their interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.

3. Stay tuned for the Saints' first injury report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.

4. Read how the Saints hope to turn Monday night's setback into momentum moving forward in John DeShazier’s latest story.

5. A special celebration awaits Sunday as Saints Legend Drew Brees joins the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Learn more about the ceremony honoring the Hall of Fame quarterback.

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