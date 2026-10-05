 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 5

Saints host Falcons in first division matchup of the season on Monday Night Football

Oct 05, 2026 at 08:15 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Five-Things-GATR-1920x1080

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 5:

1. "Monday Night Football" is here! Get ready with the game preview, featuring matchup details, team connections and more.

2. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore ahead of kickoff as he joins team reporter Kalia Butler for an exclusive preview of Saints vs. Falcons.

3. What will it take for the Black and Gold to earn a division win? Read senior writer John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory before the Saints take the field.

4. Heading to the Caesars Superdome? Plan your night with the Saints Gameday Guide, including Champions Square entertainment, the rally towel giveaway courtesy of Entergy and information to know before you go.

5. Keep the Saints close wherever you're watching. Download the Saints app for live game stats, highlights and pregame and postgame coverage throughout the night.

Related Links

Throwback Photos: Saints vs. Falcons | Black and Gold Friday

Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups throughout the years.

Thumbnail-LogoBlk-2560x1440-050118
New Orleans Saints
September 25, 2006, vs. Atlanta Falcons at Louisiana Superdome - In the reopening of the Superdome following the damage it suffered a year earlier due to Hurricane Katrina, S Steve Gleason blocks a punt in the first quarter that is recovered by CB Curtis DeLoatch for a touchdown to spark a 23-3 Saints win.
1 / 25

September 25, 2006, vs. Atlanta Falcons at Louisiana Superdome - In the reopening of the Superdome following the damage it suffered a year earlier due to Hurricane Katrina, S Steve Gleason blocks a punt in the first quarter that is recovered by CB Curtis DeLoatch for a touchdown to spark a 23-3 Saints win.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020. The Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9.
2 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 22, 2020. The Saints defeated the Falcons 24-9.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025.
3 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Devin Neal (24) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 23, 2025.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) leaps over an Atlanta Falcons defender at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022.
4 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) leaps over an Atlanta Falcons defender at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 11, 2022.

Michael C. Herbert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023.
5 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Taysom Hill (7) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 26, 2023.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.
6 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough (6) runs with the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith (26) leaps over players while carrying the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.
7 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Lamar Smith (26) leaps over players while carrying the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on January 7, 2024.
8 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on January 7, 2024.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tackle Willie Roaf (77) prepares to block an Atlanta Falcons defender at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.
9 / 25

New Orleans Saints tackle Willie Roaf (77) prepares to block an Atlanta Falcons defender at the Louisiana Superdome on October 10, 1999.

New Orleans Saints
Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine (28) runs for a 5-yard gain while being brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Mark Fields (55) Sunday Oct. 10, 1999 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Looking on are Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (7) and Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell (59).
10 / 25

Atlanta Falcons running back Ken Oxendine (28) runs for a 5-yard gain while being brought down by New Orleans Saints linebacker Mark Fields (55) Sunday Oct. 10, 1999 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans. Looking on are Falcons quarterback Tony Graziani (7) and Saints linebacker Keith Mitchell (59).

Andrew J. Cohoon/AP Photo
New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 7, 2021.
11 / 25

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to snap the ball to quarterback Trevor Siemian (15) against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome on November 7, 2021.

Michael C Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 26, 2011. The Saints defeated the Falcons 45-16.
12 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham (80) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 26, 2011. The Saints defeated the Falcons 45-16.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018. The Saints defeated the Falcons 43-37 in overtime.
13 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 23, 2018. The Saints defeated the Falcons 43-37 in overtime.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014.
14 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2014.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) engages with an Atlanta Falcons player at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving Day.
15 / 25

New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams (43) engages with an Atlanta Falcons player at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 28, 2019. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-18 on Thanksgiving Day.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.
16 / 25

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) looks to pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) tackles an Atlanta Falcons ball carrier at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.
17 / 25

New Orleans Saints linebacker Scott Shanle (58) tackles an Atlanta Falcons ball carrier at the Louisiana Superdome on November 2, 2009.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on December 26, 2004. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-13.
18 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Louisiana Superdome on December 26, 2004. The Saints defeated the Falcons 26-13.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017.
19 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 24, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 26, 2006. The Saints defeated the Falcons 31-13.
20 / 25

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn (87) reaches for a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on November 26, 2006. The Saints defeated the Falcons 31-13.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017.
21 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II (22) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 7, 2017.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022.
22 / 25

New Orleans Saints tight end Adam Trautman (82) catches a pass against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 9, 2022.

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Jenkins (92) and defensive end Paul Kruger (99) leap at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016.
23 / 25

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle John Jenkins (92) and defensive end Paul Kruger (99) leap at the line of scrimmage against the Atlanta Falcons at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 26, 2016.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 3, 2016. The Saints won 20-17.
24 / 25

New Orleans Saints running back Travaris Cadet (38) carries the ball against the Atlanta Falcons at the Georgia Dome on January 3, 2016. The Saints won 20-17.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) attempts a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.
25 / 25

New Orleans Saints kicker Charlie Smyth (39) attempts a field goal against the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 season finale at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 4, 2026.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, October 4

Saints head into final full practice ahead of Monday Night Football against Atlanta Falcons

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 3

Saints head into final full practice ahead of Monday Night Football against Atlanta Falcons

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 2

Saints coordinators preview Falcons matchup ahead of Monday night

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 1

Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough to speak as Saints prepare for Monday night against Atlanta

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 30

Saints prepare for primetime matchup with division rival Falcons

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 29

Saints look ahead to 'Monday Night Football' against Falcons, game notes highlight Shough's four-touchdown performance

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 28

Saints host Raiders for home opener at Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 27

Saints host Raiders for home opener at Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 26

Coach Kellen Moore previews Sunday's matchup

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 25

Saints continue preperations for first game of the season at Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 24

Saints coordinators meet with media as preparations continue for Sunday's home opener

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising