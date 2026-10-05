Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, October 5:
1. "Monday Night Football" is here! Get ready with the game preview, featuring matchup details, team connections and more.
2. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore ahead of kickoff as he joins team reporter Kalia Butler for an exclusive preview of Saints vs. Falcons.
3. What will it take for the Black and Gold to earn a division win? Read senior writer John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory before the Saints take the field.
4. Heading to the Caesars Superdome? Plan your night with the Saints Gameday Guide, including Champions Square entertainment, the rally towel giveaway courtesy of Entergy and information to know before you go.
5. Keep the Saints close wherever you're watching. Download the Saints app for live game stats, highlights and pregame and postgame coverage throughout the night.
Check out photos from the New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons matchups throughout the years.