Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 9:
1. Coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media this afternoon ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Stay tuned for his final preview of the matchup on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. Read the Saints’ Thursday injury report and look out for the final report of the week this afternoon.
3. Read how the Saints are preparing for Minnesota’s defensive blitz packages ahead of Sunday's matchup.
4. Can't make it to the game? Find out how to watch, listen to or stream the Saints’ matchup against the Vikings.
5. A special celebration awaits Sunday as Saints Legend Drew Brees joins the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Learn more about the ceremony honoring the Hall of Fame quarterback.