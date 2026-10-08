Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 8:
1. Get ready for Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at the Caesars Superdome with the Saints’ Week 5 game preview.
2. Saints coordinators will speak with the media this afternoon. Stay tuned for their interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
3. Read the Saints’ Wednesday injury report and look out for an updated report ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Vikings.
4. Get ready for the matchup with Stan Verrett's weekly preview on The Snap. Stay tuned for the latest episode.
5. A special celebration awaits Sunday as Saints Legend Drew Brees joins the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime of the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Learn more about the ceremony honoring the Hall of Fame quarterback.