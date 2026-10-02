 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 2

Saints coordinators preview Falcons matchup ahead of Monday night

Oct 02, 2026 at 08:15 AM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
Saints-Five-Things-Claymar-Construction-1920x1080

Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 2:

1. The Saints continue preparations for "Monday Night Football" against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Hear from the team's coordinators during their live press conferences beginning at 3 p.m.

2. Catch up on the latest injury report to see updates on player participation ahead of Monday's matchup.

3. Can't make it to the Dome? Find all the ways to watch, listen and stream the matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN and WDSU 6 locally.

4. Look out for a new episode of The Snap with Stan Verrett as he welcomes D. Orlando Ledbetter to preview the Saints' Week 4 matchup against Atlanta.

5. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, exclusive content and opportunities to win.

Related Links

Related Content

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 1

Kellen Moore and Tyler Shough to speak as Saints prepare for Monday night against Atlanta

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 30

Saints prepare for primetime matchup with division rival Falcons

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 29

Saints look ahead to 'Monday Night Football' against Falcons, game notes highlight Shough's four-touchdown performance

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 28

Saints host Raiders for home opener at Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, September 27

Saints host Raiders for home opener at Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, September 26

Coach Kellen Moore previews Sunday's matchup

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, September 25

Saints continue preperations for first game of the season at Caesars Superdome

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, September 24

Saints coordinators meet with media as preparations continue for Sunday's home opener

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 23

Saints begin preparations for home opener against Raiders

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, September 22

Saints celebrate first win of the season, look ahead to a new week

news

Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, September 21

Saints reflect on Week 2 matchup against Ravens

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising