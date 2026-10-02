Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, October 2:
1. The Saints continue preparations for "Monday Night Football" against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome. Hear from the team's coordinators during their live press conferences beginning at 3 p.m.
2. Catch up on the latest injury report to see updates on player participation ahead of Monday's matchup.
3. Can't make it to the Dome? Find all the ways to watch, listen and stream the matchup. Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on ESPN and WDSU 6 locally.
4. Look out for a new episode of The Snap with Stan Verrett as he welcomes D. Orlando Ledbetter to preview the Saints' Week 4 matchup against Atlanta.
5. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, exclusive content and opportunities to win.