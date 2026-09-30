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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 30

Saints prepare for primetime matchup with division rival Falcons

Sep 30, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 30:

1. The Saints continue preparations for "Monday Night Football" against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on Oct. 5 on ESPN. See the Saints’ full 2026 schedule.

2. Get ready for the division matchup with the latest episode of Saints HQ, presented by Rouses Markets. John DeShazier and Ross Jackson break down Sunday's game and look ahead to the Falcons.

3. See how Kool-Aid McKinstry, Jonas Sanker and Jordan Howden brought smiles to patients during Tuesday's visit to Ochsner Children's Hospital. Check out photos from the visit.

4. Take another look at the Saints offense in action against Las Vegas. Stay tuned for a gallery of the best offensive photos from Sunday's game on NewOrleansSaints.com.

5. Keep the Black and Gold close wherever you go! Download the Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, exclusive content and opportunities to win.

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