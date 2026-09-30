Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, September 30:

1. The Saints continue preparations for "Monday Night Football" against the Atlanta Falcons at the Caesars Superdome.

Kickoff is set for 7:15 p.m. CT on Oct. 5 on ESPN. See the Saints’ full 2026 schedule.

2. Get ready for the division matchup with the latest episode of Saints HQ, presented by Rouses Markets. John DeShazier and Ross Jackson break down Sunday's game and look ahead to the Falcons.