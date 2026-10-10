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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 10

Saints prepare to host the Vikings, Drew Brees’ Ring of Honor ceremony approaches

Oct 10, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, October 10:

1. The Saints host the Minnesota Vikings at noon on Sunday at the Caesars Superdome. Plan your visit with the Week 5 gameday guide.

2. Drew Brees will join the Saints Ring of Honor during Sunday's halftime ceremony. Read about the celebration, including what fans can expect at the Caesars Superdome.

3. Stan Verrett previews the Saints' Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings with John DeShazier and ESPN/Vikings reporter Kevin Seifert on The Snap with Stan Verrett.

4. Can't make it to the game? Find out how to watch, listen to or stream the Saints’ matchup against the Vikings.

5. Keep the Black and Gold in your pocket. Get the Saints app for live stats, play-by-play updates, video highlights, games, contests and more. Download the app to stay connected!

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