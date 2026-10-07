Game Preview: Vikings vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 5

SAINTS vs. VIKINGS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

New Orleans EDGE Cameron Jordan was born in Minneapolis while his father Steve, who was a seventh round draft pick of Minnesota in 1982 out of Brown, played tight end for the Vikings from 1982-1994. Steve was a three-time All-Pro, six-time Pro Bowl selection from 1986-91, for whom he played his entire career, finishing with totals of 498 receptions for 6,307 yards and 28 touchdowns and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time. He went into the Vikings Ring of Honor in 2019.

New Orleans defensive back Jordan Howden played at the University of Minnesota.

Saints punter Ryan Wright handled punting duties for the Vikings from 2022-25.

Saints Defensive Coordinator Brandon Staley served on the same Los Angeles Rams coaching staff in 2020 with Minnesota Head Coach Kevin O'Connell, Offensive Coordinator Wes Phillips and Outside Linebackers Coach Thad Bogardus. Saints Assistant Defensive Line Coach Brian Young and Phillips were college teammates at UTEP in 1999. Phillips' late grandfather, Bum, served as head coach of the Saints from 1981-85, while his father Wade, was defensive coordinator during the same period and took on interim head coaching duties for the final four contests of the 1985 campaign.

Saints safety Julian Blackmon, Vikings quarterback Carson Wentz, cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and guard Will Fries were teammates in Indianapolis.

Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson prepped at Destrehan (La.) HS and was a standout at Louisiana State University.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Vikings wide receiver Jauan Jennings were college teammates at Tennessee.

New Orleans Assistant Special Teams Coach Phil Galiano tutored Minnesota long snapper Andrew DePaola both in college at Rutgers and with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2012-13.

Saints tight end Oscar Delp, defensive lineman Christen Miller, Vikings defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and linebacker Chaz Chambliss were college teammates at Georgia.

New Orleans Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown and Minnesota Defensive Passing Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs Gerald Alexander served on the same Pittsburgh Steelers coaching staff from 2022-23.

Vikings Football Advisor Ryan Pace spent 14 seasons with the Saints (2001-14), his final two as the team's director of player personnel. Minnesota Offensive Quality Control Coach Kyle Caskey served on the coaching staff at Louisiana-Monroe from 2024-25, at LSU in 2021 and at Louisiana-Lafayette in 2024.

New Orleans quarterback Spencer Rattler and linebacker Danny Stutsman played with Minnesota defensive end Jalen Redmond at Oklahoma.

New Orleans defensive lineman Nathan Shepherd played with Minnesota linebacker Blake Cashman and Offensive Passing Game Coord./Quarterbacks Josh McCown with the New York Jets.

New Orleans cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry, Vikings linebacker Dallas Turner and kicker Will Reichard were teammates at Alabama.

Saints guard David Edwards and Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel were teammates at Wisconsin.

New Orleans guard Cesar Ruiz and Vikings safety Josh Metellus were teammates at Michigan.

Saints wide receiver Bryce Lance prepped at Marshall (Minn.) HS and played at North Dakota State.

New Orleans Head Coach Kellen Moore, Offensive Coord. Doug Nussmeier, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Asst. Wide Receivers Coach Kyle Valero served on the same Dallas coaching staff with Vikings Special Teams Coord. Matt Daniels from 2020-21.

Vikings Asst. Special Teams Coach Chili Davis served on the Louisiana Tech coaching staff in 2015.

Saints Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Robert Blanton was a fifth round draft pick of the Vikings in 2012, playing in Minnesota for four seasons, then started his coaching career at Benilde St. Margaret's (St. Louis Park, Minn.) HS in 2020.

New Orleans Pro Scout Tosen Eyetsemitan and Vikings Asst. General Manager Andrew Healy worked together in the same Cleveland front office from 2017-21.

New Orleans defensive lineman Davon Godchaux, EDGE Anfernee Jennings and Vikings linebacker Kyle Van Noy were teammates in New England in 2021. Godchaux played for Vikings Defensive Coordinator Brian Flores, when he was head coach of the Dolphins from 2019-20.

Saints linebacker Chris Rumph II and Van Noy played under Saints Defensive Coord. Brandon Staley, when he was head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2022.

Saints Director of Football Administration Scott Kuhn spent the prior 16 seasons as a member of the Vikings player personnel staff.

Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson went to training camp with the Saints in 2022.

Saints kicker Daniel Carlson was a fifth round pick of the Vikings in 2018 and spent part of his rookie season in Minnesota.

Vikings Asst. Defensive Line Coach Patrick Hill is a Shreveport native.

Staley and Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers served on the same Bears coaching staff with Vikings Offensive Running Game Coord./Running Backs Curtis Modkins and Asst. Head Coach Frank Smith. Rodgers and Smith, who served on the Saints staff from 2010-14, served on Staley's Chargers coaching staff in 2021.

Saints WR Devaughn Vele and Vikings CB Zemaiah Vaughn were teammates at Utah.

Minnesota Defensive Running Game Coord. Ryan Nielsen served on the Saints coaching staff from 2017-22.

Vikings Asst. Quarterbacks/passing game specialist Jordan Traylor served on the Saints coaching staff from 2019-24, previously on their player personnel staff.

Saints Senior Offensive Asst. Scott Linehan served as Vikings offensive coordinator from 2002-04.

Saints Asst. to the Head Coach/Game Management Coord. Mike Martinez played basketball at Dordt University (Iowa).

New Orleans Offensive Line Coach Brendan Nugent served on the Iowa coaching staff from 2005-06.

New Orleans tight end Noah Fant played for the Hawkeyes.

New Orleans CB Jayden Price played at North Dakota State.

New Orleans linebacker Isaiah Stalbird played at South Dakota State.