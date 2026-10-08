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Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

15 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Vikings

Oct 08, 2026 at 03:13 PM
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15 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Thursday's Injury Report for the team's Week 5 game against the Minnesota Vikings during the 2026 NFL season.

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The New Orleans Saints conducted a walk-through on Oct. 7. Wednesday's report was an estimation of availabilities. LB Jaylan Ford and DB Lorenzo Styles Jr. have returned to practice. They are still on Reserve/Injured.

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
SJulian BlackmonShoulderLPLP
WR/RSBarion BrownThighDNPLP
LBKaden EllissCalfDNPDNP
TENoah FantAbdomenLPLP
LBJaylan FordAnkleFPFP
DLDavon GodchauxGroin, NIR-RestFPDNP
EDGECarl GrandersonAnkleLPLP
EDGEAnfernee JenningsKneeDNPDNP
RBAlvin KamaraBackDNPLP
WRChris OlaveNIR-Rest, FootDNPLP
CBJayden PriceNIR-Personal Matter-DNP
SMike ReidAnkleLPFP
QBTyler ShoughLeft HandLPFP
SLorenzo Styles Jr.CalfFPFP
GJeremiah WrightConcussion-LP
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Minnesota Vikings

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
WRJordan AddisonHamstringDNPLP
TChristian DarrisawConcussionDNPDNP
CBCharles DemmingsHamstringDNPLP
WRJustin JeffersonAnkleLPLP
RBAaron JonesNIR-RestLP-
CMichael JurgensElbowFPFP
TBrian O'NeillKneeLPLP
PBrett ThorsonRight HamstringFPFP
TEBen YurosekAnkleFPFP
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