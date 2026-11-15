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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 15

Saints take aim at NFC South lead against Panthers

Nov 15, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 15:

1. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. Establishing the run and protecting the football will be key against Carolina. Read John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a closer look at today's matchup.

3. Tune in to FOX today at noon CT as the Saints take on the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome. You can also listen on WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM. Check out How to Watch for all the ways to follow the action.

4. Heading to Caesars Superdome? Check out the Gameday Guide for information on parking, mobile tickets, pregame entertainment and more.

5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.

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