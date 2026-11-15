Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 15:

1. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. Establishing the run and protecting the football will be key against Carolina. Read John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a closer look at today's matchup.