Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers

10 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season.
New Orleans Saints
RB Travis Etienne Jr. has returned to practice. He is on Reserve/Injured.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|T
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|Ankle
|LP
|RB
|CJ Donaldson
|Shoulder
|DNP
|G
|David Edwards
|Knee
|LP
|CB
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|Shin
|LP
|RB
|Travis Etienne Jr.
|Hamstring
|LP
|TE
|Noah Fant
|Back
|LP
|RB
|Alvin Kamara
|NIR-Rest, Back
|DNP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Biceps
|DNP
|DL
|Christen Miller
|Knee
|LP
|T
|Asim Richards
|Thumb
|FP
GET IN THE HUDDLE
Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!
Carolina Panthers
The Panthers conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The participation report is an estimation. RB Jonathon Brooks, OL Brady Christensen, CB Mike Jackson and WR Xavier Legette have returned to practice. They are on Reserve/Injured.
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|RB
|Jonathon Brooks
|Groin
|FP
|G
|Brady Christensen
|Hamstring
|FP
|RB
|Trevor Etienne
|Ankle
|FP
|RB
|Chuba Hubbard
|NIR-Rest
|DNP
|DT
|Lee Hunter
|Calf
|FP
|CB
|Mike Jackson
|Groin
|FP
|CB
|Will Lee III
|Hamstring
|FP
|WR
|Xavier Legette
|Knee
|FP
|G
|Damien Lewis
|Knee
|FP
|LB
|Bobby Okereke
|Foot
|DNP
|LB
|Jaelan Phillips
|Hamstring
|FP
|OL
|Torricelli Simpkins III
|Ankle
|FP
DOWNLOAD THE SAINTS MOBILE APP TODAY!
Keep up with breaking team news, watch live interviews, dive into advanced gameday stats, manage your game tickets with ease plus much more!