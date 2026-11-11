 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

Powered By

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 10 vs. Carolina Panthers

10 Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 10 against the Panthers

Nov 11, 2026 at 03:47 PM
Author Image
New Orleans Saints
SINT26-03E_InjuryReport 1920x1080

10 New Orleans Saints players were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report for the team's Week 10 game against the Carolina Panthers during the 2026 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints

RB Travis Etienne Jr. has returned to practice. He is on Reserve/Injured.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
TKelvin Banks Jr.AnkleLP
RBCJ DonaldsonShoulderDNP
GDavid EdwardsKneeLP
CBMartin Emerson Jr.ShinLP
RBTravis Etienne Jr.HamstringLP
TENoah FantBackLP
RBAlvin KamaraNIR-Rest, BackDNP
CErik McCoyBicepsDNP
DLChristen MillerKneeLP
TAsim RichardsThumbFP
Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW

Related Links

Carolina Panthers

The Panthers conducted a walkthrough on Wednesday. The participation report is an estimation. RB Jonathon Brooks, OL Brady Christensen, CB Mike Jackson and WR Xavier Legette have returned to practice. They are on Reserve/Injured.

PositionNameInjuryWednesday
RBJonathon BrooksGroinFP
GBrady ChristensenHamstringFP
RBTrevor EtienneAnkleFP
RBChuba HubbardNIR-RestDNP
DTLee HunterCalfFP
CBMike JacksonGroinFP
CBWill Lee IIIHamstringFP
WRXavier LegetteKneeFP
GDamien LewisKneeFP
LBBobby OkerekeFootDNP
LBJaelan PhillipsHamstringFP
OLTorricelli Simpkins IIIAnkleFP
Saints_20260512_App Site Promotion-1920x1080

DOWNLOAD THE SAINTS MOBILE APP TODAY!

Keep up with breaking team news, watch live interviews, dive into advanced gameday stats, manage your game tickets with ease plus much more!

iOS Download Android Download

Related Content

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

One Saints player listed as out, four questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Eight Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 9 vs. Cleveland Browns

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 9 against the Browns

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Two Saints listed as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

11 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Nine Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 7 against the Steelers

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

Two Saints listed as out, five listed as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

13 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

news

Saints Wednesday Injury Report: 2026 Week 6 vs. New York Giants

11 Saints listed on Wednesday's Saints Injury Report for Week 6 against the Giants

news

Saints Friday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Three Saints listed as out, six as questionable on Friday's Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Vikings

news

Saints Thursday Injury Report: 2026 Week 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings

15 Saints listed on Thursday's Saints Injury Report for Week 5 against the Vikings

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising