Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, November 12:

1. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon CT. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. Ten Saints were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report. Check out the latest participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Thursday's report following practice.