Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, November 12:
1. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon CT. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.
2. Ten Saints were listed on Wednesday's Injury Report. Check out the latest participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Thursday's report following practice.
3. Sunday's game will air on FOX, with local radio coverage on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Find all the television, radio and streaming options in How to Watch.
4. Catch up on senior writer John DeShazier's look at the Saints' opportunity in the NFC South, and check back for his latest story following Wednesday's practice.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.