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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, November 14

Saints put finishing touches on preparations for NFC South matchup

Nov 14, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, November 14:

1. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers tomorrow at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. Four Saints were ruled out and two were listed as questionable for Sunday's game. Check out the Friday Injury Report for the latest game status updates.

3. Stan Verrett previews the matchup with John DeShazier and former Saints and Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme on The Snap presented by Rouses Markets. Watch the episode or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

4. Heading to Caesars Superdome tomorrow? Check out the Gameday Guide for information on parking, mobile tickets, pregame entertainment and more.

5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.

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