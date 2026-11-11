Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, November 11:
1. The Saints begin their on-field preparations Wednesday for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for coverage from head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough's media availability.
2. The Saints will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon. Keep an eye on the Saints Injury Report for the latest on player participation ahead of Sunday's game.
3. John DeShazier and Kalia Butler break down the overtime victory against Cleveland and preview Sunday's matchup with Carolina on Saints HQ presented by Rouses Markets. Watch the latest episode or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Catch up on senior writer John DeShazier's look at the Saints' opportunity in the NFC South, and check back for his latest story following Wednesday's practice.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.