Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, November 11:

1. The Saints begin their on-field preparations Wednesday for Sunday's matchup against the Carolina Panthers at the Caesars Superdome. Stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for coverage from head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough's media availability.

2. The Saints will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon. Keep an eye on the Saints Injury Report for the latest on player participation ahead of Sunday's game.