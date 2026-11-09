Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Monday, November 9:
1. The New Orleans Saints earned a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Read the Game Recap for a breakdown of the Saints' third victory of the season.
2. Senior writer John DeShazier takes a closer look at how New Orleans delivered big plays late to secure the win against Cleveland.
3. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore as he discusses the victory in his postgame press conference. Visit NewOrleansSaints.com for more postgame interviews.
4. Relive Juwan Johnson's overtime touchdown and the defense's decisive two-point conversion stop with the full game highlights from Saints vs. Browns.
5. Browse the game action photo gallery for a look back at Sunday's matchup through the lenses of the Saints photography team.
Check out photos as Mark Ingram and Terron Armstead are inducted into the Saints Hall of Fame during the New Orleans Saints game against the Cleveland Browns during Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season on Nov. 8, 2026 at the Caesars Superdome.