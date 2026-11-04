Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, November 4:
1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations for their Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT. Head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough will speak with the media Wednesday.
2. The Saints will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon. Check back for the latest on player participation ahead of Sunday's matchup.
3. Catch up on John DeShazier’s breakdown of the Saints’ efforts to improve their rushing attack coming out of the bye week, and keep an eye out for his latest story following Wednesday's practice.
4. Saints cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. joins Kalia Butler on a new episode of Gold Sessions. Check back to watch or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.