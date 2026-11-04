Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, November 4:

1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations for their Week 9 matchup against the Cleveland Browns at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT. Head coach Kellen Moore and quarterback Tyler Shough will speak with the media Wednesday.

2. The Saints will release their first injury report of the week Wednesday afternoon. Check back for the latest on player participation ahead of Sunday's matchup.