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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, November 10

Saints turn attention to NFC South matchup after overtime victory

Nov 10, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Tuesday, November 10:

1. The New Orleans Saints look ahead to hosting the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT on FOX. Check out the Saints schedule for upcoming matchups.

2. With both teams entering Sunday at 3-5, first place in the NFC South is on the line. Senior writer John DeShazier examines the opportunity ahead for New Orleans.

3. John DeShazier and Kalia Butler break down the overtime victory against Cleveland and preview Sunday's matchup with Carolina on Saints HQ presented by Rouses Markets. Watch the latest episode or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

4. Take another look at Sunday's finish at Caesars Superdome with the Saints vs. Browns cinematic recap, featuring moments from New Orleans' Week 9 victory.

5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos and more.

Related Links

Postgame Locker Room | Saints vs. Browns | 2026 NFL Week 9

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

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New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
1 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
2 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
3 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
4 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
5 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
6 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
7 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
8 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
9 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
10 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
11 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
12 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
13 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
14 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
15 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.
16 / 16

Head inside the New Orleans Saints locker room postgame after the Saints' OT win against the Cleveland Browns in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season presented by Bud Light.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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