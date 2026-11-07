Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, November 7:
1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Check out the Game Preview for matchup information, series history and team connections.
2. Heading to Caesars Superdome tomorrow? Check out the Gameday Guide for pregame information, stadium policies and more ahead of Saints vs. Browns.
3. Check out the Saints' final Injury Report ahead of Sunday's game. New Orleans listed one player as out and four as questionable against Cleveland.
4. Make your plans for Sunday's game with the How to Watch guide, featuring television, radio and streaming information for Saints vs. Browns.
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.