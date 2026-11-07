Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Saturday, November 7:

1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Check out the Game Preview for matchup information, series history and team connections.

2. Heading to Caesars Superdome tomorrow? Check out the Gameday Guide for pregame information, stadium policies and more ahead of Saints vs. Browns.