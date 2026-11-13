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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 13

Saints gear up for second straight home game as Panthers visit Caesars Superdome

Nov 13, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 13:

1. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon CT. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. Twelve Saints were listed on Thursday’s Injury Report. Check out the latest participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Friday's report and game status designations following practice.

3. Sunday's game will air on FOX, with local radio coverage on WWL 870 AM and 105.3 FM. Find all the television, radio and streaming options in How to Watch.

4. The Saints rushed for 160 yards in their overtime win against Cleveland. Read John DeShazier’s latest story on how adjustments to the running game helped produce results after the bye.

5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.

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