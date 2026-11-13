Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 13:

1. The Saints host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 15 at noon CT. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. Twelve Saints were listed on Thursday’s Injury Report. Check out the latest participation updates and stay tuned to NewOrleansSaints.com for Friday's report and game status designations following practice.