Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 6:

1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations Friday for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Check out the Game Preview for matchup information, series history and team connections.

2. The Saints will release their third injury report of the week Friday afternoon. Catch up on Thursday's report, which listed eight Saints players, and check back for updated practice participation.