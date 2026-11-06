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Five things to know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 6

Saints look ahead to Sunday’s matchup with Browns at Caesars Superdome

Nov 06, 2026 at 08:15 AM
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Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 6:

1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations Friday for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Check out the Game Preview for matchup information, series history and team connections.

2. The Saints will release their third injury report of the week Friday afternoon. Catch up on Thursday's report, which listed eight Saints players, and check back for updated practice participation.

3. Rookie wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is working toward his NFL debut after resuming practice this week. Read John DeShazier’s story on Tyson's progress and his potential addition to the Saints offense.

4. Make your plans for Sunday's game with the How to Watch guide, featuring television, radio and streaming information for Saints vs. Browns.

5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.

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