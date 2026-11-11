Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

SAINTS vs. PANTHERS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Saints Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Robert Blanton prepped at David W. Butler (Matthews, N.C.) HS.

Panthers G Torricelli Simpkins III played for New Orleans in 2025.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler played at South Carolina, where he was Gamecocks teammates with Panthers WR Xavier Legette and LB Bam Martin-Scott.

Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Panthers RB Trevor Etienne are brothers. Trevor Etienne played at Georgia with Saints TE Oscar Delp and DL Christen Miller.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's father, Joe Horn, played wideout for the Saints from 2000-2006 and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

Panthers Outside Linebackers Coach & Run Game Specialist AC Carter is a New Orleans native who played at Nicholls State and served as an assistant at Sophie B. Wright Charter School and Riverdale HS to start his coaching career.

New Orleans Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown served as defensive backs coach at South Carolina from 2012-15.

Saints DT Bryan Bresee played at Clemson.

Saints T Asim Richards played at North Carolina.

Panthers DT Bobby Brown III and S Nick Scott were teammates of Saints DE Jonah Williams and G David Edwards with the Los Angeles Rams. Scott played for Saints Defensive Coord. Brandon Staley in 2020. Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Scott were teammates at Penn State from 2016-18.

Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers, Panthers Secondary Coach Renaldo Hill and Assistant Linebackers Coach Mayur Chaudhari served on Staley's Chargers coaching staff, where Hill as defensive coordinator, tutored New Orleans LB Chris Rumph II, a former Duke standout, whose father Chris Rumph is an assistant at Clemson.

Carolina C Luke Fortner played for the Saints in 2025, with Fortner also playing with Etienne with the Jaguars from 2022-24.

Saints practice squad RB Zamir White prepped at Scotland (Laurinburg, N.C.) HS. Saints S Mike Reid was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent most of his rookie season on the Panthers practice squad.

Saints Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Carolina Quarterbacks Coach Will Harriger served together on the same Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2023.

Saints practice squad WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Panthers TE Mitchell Evans were college teammates at Notre Dame.

Saints Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier tutored Carolina TE Feleipe Franks at Florida.

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber played defensive end/linebacker at Wake Forest, where he and Panthers Off. Coord. Brad Idzik were teammates in 2011.

New Orleans Passing Game Coordinator Terry Joseph served as defensive backs coach at North Carolina in 2017.

Carolina Offensive Quality Control Coach Dean Petzing and Joseph served on the same Notre Dame staff from 2019-20. Petzing served on the LSU staff from 2022-23.

Saints C Erik McCoy and Panthers LB Tyrell Dodson were college teammates at Texas A&M.

Saints National Scout Terry Wooden and Panthers Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore were college teammates at Syracuse.

Panthers G Robert Hunt was a standout at Louisiana-Lafayette.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis and Panthers Interim Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash served on the same Jacksonville staff in 2016.

Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Panthers QB Bryce Young were college teammates at Alabama.

Saints T Kelvin Banks Jr., DL Vernon Broughton, LB Jaylan Ford and Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders were teammates at Texas.

Saints EDGE Chase Young and Panthers WR Brycen Tremayne were teammates with the Washington Commanders in 2023. Young, Saints WR Chris Olave and LB Pete Werner played with Panthers S Lathan Ransom at Ohio State.

Saints S Justin Reid and Panthers DT Tershawn Wharton were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-24.

Panthers General Manager/President of Football Operations Dan Morgan spent the 2009 offseason with the Saints.

Saints OL Dillon Radunz and Panthers LB Trevis Gipson were teammates with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Saints P Ryan Wright and Panthers LB Patrick Jones II were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings from 2022-24.

Saints OL Nick Saldiveri prepped at Parkwood (Monroe, N.C.) HS.