Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 · 12:00 PM CST
Panthers
Carolina Panthers
VS
Saints
New Orleans Saints
SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
PANTHERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report
Showing impressive grit and resolve in a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns for their second victory in their last three games on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-5), will look to start the second half of the 2026 season on a winning note and take advantage of the opportunity for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, when they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Nov. 15.
The Saints will look to continue their road back to .500 after dropping three straight games in October. A win over the Panthers will put them in first place in the NFC South with a 1-1 division mark with the final four contests to be played in the final five weeks of the season. The Saints will play at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 13.
In winning two of their last three, the Saints have only outscored their opponents 67-65, with all three contests going down to the wire. After a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 25 in Paris, France, the team got back to basics in improving in running the ball, stopping the run and the kicking game, with each element making a difference in the win on Sunday.
THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) have a Week Ten bye.
THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING
New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17; Dec. 14, 2025 @ Caesars Superdome - With a chance to play NFC South spoiler for a second consecutive week, the New Orleans Saints delivered with a stunning 20-17 upset over the Carolina Panthers thanks to a 47-yard field goal by Charlie Smyth with two seconds to play.
The win Sunday at the Caesars Superdome was the Saints' second consecutive and improved them to 4-10, 3-2 in the NFC South. The loss dropped Carolina to 7-7 and in a tie for first in the division with Tampa, a team the Saints upset last week. FULL GAME RECAP
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY
The Carolina Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, the Saints lead the regular season series 33-29, with New Orleans also picking up the home 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown. The clubs were in the NFC West together from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The Saints are 17-13 in contests played at the Caesars Superdome. Of the 62 regular season games in the series, 31 have been decided by eight points or less, with the Saints winning 16 of them. In the regular season games of the series there has been:
- 1,376 points scored by New Orleans, 1,276 allowed.
- A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
- A four-game New Orleans winning steak in games played at the Caesars Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium from 2017-20.
- 30 games decided by double-digits.
- Nine games decided by 21 or more points.
- 31 games decided by eight points or less.
- One 37-point win in the Saints' 2024 season-opening 47-10 victory.
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES FAST FACTS
SAINTS vs. PANTHERS STATISTICAL COMPARISON
2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings
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SAINTS vs. PANTHERS ROSTER CONNECTIONS
Saints Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Robert Blanton prepped at David W. Butler (Matthews, N.C.) HS.
Panthers G Torricelli Simpkins III played for New Orleans in 2025.
Saints QB Spencer Rattler played at South Carolina, where he was Gamecocks teammates with Panthers WR Xavier Legette and LB Bam Martin-Scott.
Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Panthers RB Trevor Etienne are brothers. Trevor Etienne played at Georgia with Saints TE Oscar Delp and DL Christen Miller.
Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's father, Joe Horn, played wideout for the Saints from 2000-2006 and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.
Panthers Outside Linebackers Coach & Run Game Specialist AC Carter is a New Orleans native who played at Nicholls State and served as an assistant at Sophie B. Wright Charter School and Riverdale HS to start his coaching career.
New Orleans Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown served as defensive backs coach at South Carolina from 2012-15.
Saints DT Bryan Bresee played at Clemson.
Saints T Asim Richards played at North Carolina.
Panthers DT Bobby Brown III and S Nick Scott were teammates of Saints DE Jonah Williams and G David Edwards with the Los Angeles Rams. Scott played for Saints Defensive Coord. Brandon Staley in 2020. Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Scott were teammates at Penn State from 2016-18.
Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers, Panthers Secondary Coach Renaldo Hill and Assistant Linebackers Coach Mayur Chaudhari served on Staley's Chargers coaching staff, where Hill as defensive coordinator, tutored New Orleans LB Chris Rumph II, a former Duke standout, whose father Chris Rumph is an assistant at Clemson.
Carolina C Luke Fortner played for the Saints in 2025, with Fortner also playing with Etienne with the Jaguars from 2022-24.
Saints practice squad RB Zamir White prepped at Scotland (Laurinburg, N.C.) HS. Saints S Mike Reid was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent most of his rookie season on the Panthers practice squad.
Saints Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Carolina Quarterbacks Coach Will Harriger served together on the same Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2023.
Saints practice squad WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Panthers TE Mitchell Evans were college teammates at Notre Dame.
Saints Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier tutored Carolina TE Feleipe Franks at Florida.
Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber played defensive end/linebacker at Wake Forest, where he and Panthers Off. Coord. Brad Idzik were teammates in 2011.
New Orleans Passing Game Coordinator Terry Joseph served as defensive backs coach at North Carolina in 2017.
Carolina Offensive Quality Control Coach Dean Petzing and Joseph served on the same Notre Dame staff from 2019-20. Petzing served on the LSU staff from 2022-23.
Saints C Erik McCoy and Panthers LB Tyrell Dodson were college teammates at Texas A&M.
Saints National Scout Terry Wooden and Panthers Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore were college teammates at Syracuse.
Panthers G Robert Hunt was a standout at Louisiana-Lafayette.
New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis and Panthers Interim Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash served on the same Jacksonville staff in 2016.
Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Panthers QB Bryce Young were college teammates at Alabama.
Saints T Kelvin Banks Jr., DL Vernon Broughton, LB Jaylan Ford and Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders were teammates at Texas.
Saints EDGE Chase Young and Panthers WR Brycen Tremayne were teammates with the Washington Commanders in 2023. Young, Saints WR Chris Olave and LB Pete Werner played with Panthers S Lathan Ransom at Ohio State.
Saints S Justin Reid and Panthers DT Tershawn Wharton were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-24.
Panthers General Manager/President of Football Operations Dan Morgan spent the 2009 offseason with the Saints.
Saints OL Dillon Radunz and Panthers LB Trevis Gipson were teammates with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.
Saints P Ryan Wright and Panthers LB Patrick Jones II were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings from 2022-24.
Saints OL Nick Saldiveri prepped at Parkwood (Monroe, N.C.) HS.
Panthers Special Teams Coordinator Tracy Smith served as an offensive graduate assistant at Louisiana State University in 2005 and is the son of former New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Carl Smith.
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