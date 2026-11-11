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Game Preview: Panthers vs. Saints | 2026 NFL Week 10

The New Orleans Saints host the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome for Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday, Nov. 15 at 12 p.m. CT.

Nov 11, 2026 at 11:43 AM
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WEEK 10 · Sun 11/15 · 12:00 PM CST

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SAINTS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

PANTHERS: Roster | Depth Chart | Stats | Injury Report

Showing impressive grit and resolve in a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns for their second victory in their last three games on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-5), will look to start the second half of the 2026 season on a winning note and take advantage of the opportunity for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, when they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Nov. 15.

The Saints will look to continue their road back to .500 after dropping three straight games in October. A win over the Panthers will put them in first place in the NFC South with a 1-1 division mark with the final four contests to be played in the final five weeks of the season. The Saints will play at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 13.

In winning two of their last three, the Saints have only outscored their opponents 67-65, with all three contests going down to the wire. After a 16-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 25 in Paris, France, the team got back to basics in improving in running the ball, stopping the run and the kicking game, with each element making a difference in the win on Sunday.

THIS WEEK IN THE NFC SOUTH: The Atlanta Falcons (3-6) host the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, while the   Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-6) have a Week Ten bye.

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THE LAST REGULAR SEASON MEETING

New Orleans Saints 20, Carolina Panthers 17; Dec. 14, 2025 @ Caesars Superdome - With a chance to play NFC South spoiler for a second consecutive week, the New Orleans Saints delivered with a stunning 20-17 upset over the Carolina Panthers thanks to a 47-yard field goal by Charlie Smyth with two seconds to play.

The win Sunday at the Caesars Superdome was the Saints' second consecutive and improved them to 4-10, 3-2 in the NFC South. The loss dropped Carolina to 7-7 and in a tie for first in the division with Tampa, a team the Saints upset last week.  FULL GAME RECAP

Photos: Game Action | Saints vs. Panthers | 2025 NFL Week 15

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

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New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
2 / 190

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
3 / 190

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
T Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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T Kelvin Banks Jr. (71) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (99) sacks Panthers' Bryce Young (9) the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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DE Chase Young (99) sacks Panthers' Bryce Young (9) the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
16 / 190

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
17 / 190

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
18 / 190

Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Devaughn Vele (14) gets ready to run during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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WR Devaughn Vele (14) gets ready to run during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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C/G Cesar Ruiz (51) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
OL Dillon Radunz (77) blocks QB Tyler Shough (6) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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OL Dillon Radunz (77) blocks QB Tyler Shough (6) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
WR Devaughn Vele (14) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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WR Devaughn Vele (14) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Devin Neal (24) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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RB Devin Neal (24) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Devin Neal (24) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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RB Devin Neal (24) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Devin Neal (24) scores a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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RB Devin Neal (24) scores a touchdown during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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QB Taysom Hill (7) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Jonas Sanker (33) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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S Jonas Sanker (33) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Jonas Sanker (33) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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S Jonas Sanker (33) makes a tackle during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
CB Quincy Riley (29) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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CB Quincy Riley (29) in action during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
S Jonas Sanker (33) tackles Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (30) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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S Jonas Sanker (33) tackles Panthers' Chuba Hubbard (30) during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
DE Chase Young (99) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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DE Chase Young (99) celebrates during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Evan Hull (34) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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RB Evan Hull (34) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Evan Hull (34) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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RB Evan Hull (34) runs with the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
RB Evan Hull (34) handles the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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RB Evan Hull (34) handles the ball during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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Check out the game action photos from the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
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P Kai Kroeger (32) holds the ball for K Charlie Smyth (39) to kick a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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P Kai Kroeger (32) holds the ball for K Charlie Smyth (39) to kick a field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

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K Charlie Smyth (39) and P Kai Kroeger (32) celebrate the made field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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K Charlie Smyth (39) and P Kai Kroeger (32) celebrate the made field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

Michael C. Hebert/New Orleans Saints
K Charlie Smyth (39) and P Kai Kroeger (32) celebrate the made field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.
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K Charlie Smyth (39) and P Kai Kroeger (32) celebrate the made field goal during the New Orleans Saints game against the Carolina Panthers for Week 15 of the 2025 NFL season on Dec. 14, 2025 at the Caesars Superdome.

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SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES HISTORY

The Carolina Panthers initially entered the National Football League as an expansion franchise in 1995 and since then, the Saints lead the regular season series 33-29, with New Orleans also picking up the home 2017 NFC Wild Card showdown. The clubs were in the NFC West together from 1995-2001 and the rivalry has continued since it was formed in 2002 divisional realignment. The Saints are 17-13 in contests played at the Caesars Superdome. Of the 62 regular season games in the series, 31 have been decided by eight points or less, with the Saints winning 16 of them. In the regular season games of the series there has been:

  • 1,376 points scored by New Orleans, 1,276 allowed.
  • A five-game New Orleans winning streak from 2000-02.
  • A four-game New Orleans winning steak in games played at the Caesars Superdome from 1998-2001 and a four-game winning streak at contests played at Bank of America Stadium from 2017-20.
  • 30 games decided by double-digits.
  • Nine games decided by 21 or more points.
  • 31 games decided by eight points or less.
  • One 37-point win in the Saints' 2024 season-opening 47-10 victory.

SAINTS vs. PANTHERS SERIES FAST FACTS

 

Category

Record

Saints’ Largest Margin of Victory

37 points, Saints won 47-10, 9/8/24 at Caesars Superdome

Panthers’ Largest Margin of Victory

32 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium

Current Series Streak

Two-game winning streak for New Orleans, 11/9/25-present

Saints’ Longest Win Streak

Five games, 10/15/00-11/10/02

Panthers’ Longest Win Streak

Four games (twice), 12/18/05-10/7/07 (most recent) and 12/29/02-12/5/04

Most Points by Saints in a Game

47 points, Saints won 47-10, 9/8/24 at Caesars Superdome

Most Points by Panthers in a Game

45 points, Panthers won 45-13, 1/2/00 at Ericsson Stadium

Most Combined Points (Both Teams)

82 points, Panthers won 44-38, 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Fewest Points by Saints in a Game

0 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Louisiana Superdome

Fewest Points by Panthers in a Game

Three points, Saints won 34-3, 11/7/10 at Bank of America Stadium

Fewest Combined Points (Both Teams)

13 points, Panthers won 13-0, 10/19/97 at Louisiana Superdome

Most Rushing Yards (Saints)

RB Alvin Kamara, 155 yards on 29 carries (5.3 avg.) on 11/3/24 at Bank of America Stadium

Most Rushing Yards (Panthers)

RB DeAngelo Williams, 210 yards on 21 carries (10.0 avg.) with two TDs on 12/30/12 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Passing Yards (Saints)

QB Drew Brees, 465 yards on 34-of-49 passing (69.4 pct.) with four TDs (118.2 rating) on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Passing Yards (Panthers)

QB Kerry Collins, 335 yards on 17-of-46 passing (37.0 pct.) with three TDs (48.7 passer rating) on 11/26/95 at Louisiana Superdome

Most Receptions (Saints)

13 (2x), last RB Darren Sproles, 13 receptions for 128 yards (9.8 avg.), 9/16/12 at Bank of America Stadium

Most Receptions (Panthers)

10 (3x), last TE Greg Olsen, 10 receptions for 72 yards (7.2 avg.) and one TD on 12/7/14 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Receiving Yards (Saints)

WR Brandin Cooks, 173 yards on seven receptions (24.7 avg.) with one TD on 10/16/16 at Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Most Receiving Yards (Panthers)

WR Muhsin Muhammad, 192 yards on nine receptions (21.3 avg.) with one TD on 9/13/98 at Louisiana Superdome

Most Sacks (Saints)

DE Cameron Jordan, 3.5 sacks on 1/2/22 at Caesars Superdome

 

SAINTS vs. PANTHERS STATISTICAL COMPARISON

2026 NFL Regular Season League Rankings

 

Category

Saints

Panthers

Record

3-5

3-5

Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)

23.1 (15)

24.9 (11)

Opp. Scoring Avg. (NFL Rank)

27.0 (27)

27.4 (28t)

Total Off. (NFL Rank)

325.8 (19)

362.4 (8)

Rushing Off. (NFL Rank)

95.3 (26)

101.3 (23)

Passing Off. (NFL Rank)

230.5 (14)

261.1 (4)

Total Def. (NFL Rank)

370.5 (29)

344.9 (21)

Rushing Def. (NFL Rank)

133.9 (29)

133.4 (28)

Passing Def. (NFL Rank)

236.6 (28)

211.5 (9)

Punt Return Avg. (NFL Rank)

10.6 (13)

11.5 (9)

Kickoff Return Avg. (NFL Rank)

24.4 (27)

23.6 (31)

Turnover Margin (NFL Rank)

-6 (28)

-1 (17t)

Possession Avg.

28:59

29:19

Touchdowns

22

24

Penalties

49

70

Penalty Yards

330

635

Opp. Penalties

58

70

Opp. Penalty Yards

402

461

 
 
 
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DETAILS

SAINTS vs. PANTHERS ROSTER CONNECTIONS

Saints Asst. Defensive Backs Coach Robert Blanton prepped at David W. Butler (Matthews, N.C.) HS.

Panthers G Torricelli Simpkins III played for New Orleans in 2025.

Saints QB Spencer Rattler played at South Carolina, where he was Gamecocks teammates with Panthers WR Xavier Legette and LB Bam Martin-Scott.

Saints RB Travis Etienne Jr. and Panthers RB Trevor Etienne are brothers. Trevor Etienne played at Georgia with Saints TE Oscar Delp and DL Christen Miller.

Panthers CB Jaycee Horn's father, Joe Horn, played wideout for the Saints from 2000-2006 and is a member of the team's Hall of Fame.

Panthers Outside Linebackers Coach & Run Game Specialist AC Carter is a New Orleans native who played at Nicholls State and served as an assistant at Sophie B. Wright Charter School and Riverdale HS to start his coaching career.

New Orleans Cornerbacks Coach Grady Brown served as defensive backs coach at South Carolina from 2012-15.

Saints DT Bryan Bresee played at Clemson.

Saints T Asim Richards played at North Carolina.

Panthers DT Bobby Brown III and S Nick Scott were teammates of Saints DE Jonah Williams and G David Edwards with the Los Angeles Rams. Scott played for Saints Defensive Coord. Brandon Staley in 2020. Saints TE Juwan Johnson and Scott were teammates at Penn State from 2016-18.

Saints Edges Coach Jay Rodgers, Panthers Secondary Coach Renaldo Hill and Assistant Linebackers Coach Mayur Chaudhari served on Staley's Chargers coaching staff, where Hill as defensive coordinator, tutored New Orleans LB Chris Rumph II, a former Duke standout, whose father Chris Rumph is an assistant at Clemson.

Carolina C Luke Fortner played for the Saints in 2025, with Fortner also playing with Etienne with the Jaguars from 2022-24.

Saints practice squad RB Zamir White prepped at Scotland (Laurinburg, N.C.) HS. Saints S Mike Reid was signed by Carolina as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent most of his rookie season on the Panthers practice squad.

Saints Tight Ends Coach Chase Haslett, Quarterbacks Coach Scott Tolzien and Carolina Quarterbacks Coach Will Harriger served together on the same Dallas Cowboys coaching staff in 2023.

Saints practice squad WR Kevin Austin Jr. and Panthers TE Mitchell Evans were college teammates at Notre Dame.

Saints Offensive Coordinator Doug Nussmeier tutored Carolina TE Feleipe Franks at Florida.

Saints Assistant Special Teams Coach Kyle Wilber played defensive end/linebacker at Wake Forest, where he and Panthers Off. Coord. Brad Idzik were teammates in 2011.

New Orleans Passing Game Coordinator Terry Joseph served as defensive backs coach at North Carolina in 2017.

Carolina Offensive Quality Control Coach Dean Petzing and Joseph served on the same Notre Dame staff from 2019-20. Petzing served on the LSU staff from 2022-23.

Saints C Erik McCoy and Panthers LB Tyrell Dodson were college teammates at Texas A&M.

Saints National Scout Terry Wooden and Panthers Wide Receivers Coach Rob Moore were college teammates at Syracuse.

Panthers G Robert Hunt was a standout at Louisiana-Lafayette.

New Orleans Defensive Line Coach Bo Davis and Panthers Interim Defensive Coordinator Todd Wash served on the same Jacksonville staff in 2016.

Saints CB Kool-Aid McKinstry and Panthers QB Bryce Young were college teammates at Alabama.

Saints T Kelvin Banks Jr., DL Vernon Broughton, LB Jaylan Ford and Panthers TE Ja'Tavion Sanders were teammates at Texas.

Saints EDGE Chase Young and Panthers WR Brycen Tremayne were teammates with the Washington Commanders in 2023. Young, Saints WR Chris Olave and LB Pete Werner played with Panthers S Lathan Ransom at Ohio State.

Saints S Justin Reid and Panthers DT Tershawn Wharton were teammates with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2022-24.

Panthers General Manager/President of Football Operations Dan Morgan spent the 2009 offseason with the Saints.

Saints OL Dillon Radunz and Panthers LB Trevis Gipson were teammates with the Tennessee Titans in 2023.

Saints P Ryan Wright and Panthers LB Patrick Jones II were teammates with the Minnesota Vikings from 2022-24.

Saints OL Nick Saldiveri prepped at Parkwood (Monroe, N.C.) HS.

Panthers Special Teams Coordinator Tracy Smith served as an offensive graduate assistant at Louisiana State University in 2005 and is the son of former New Orleans Offensive Coordinator Carl Smith.

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