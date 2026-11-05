Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, November 5:

1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations Thursday for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Check out the Game Preview for matchup information, series history and team connections.

2. The Saints will release their second injury report of the week Thursday afternoon. Catch up on Wednesday’s report, which listed nine Saints players, and check back for updated practice participation.