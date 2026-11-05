Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, November 5:
1. The New Orleans Saints continue preparations Thursday for their game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, November 8 at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. Check out the Game Preview for matchup information, series history and team connections.
2. The Saints will release their second injury report of the week Thursday afternoon. Catch up on Wednesday’s report, which listed nine Saints players, and check back for updated practice participation.
3. Keep up with the team's preparations with the latest player and coach interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com. Check back throughout Thursday for more coverage ahead of Week 9.
4. Make your plans for Sunday's game with the How to Watch guide, featuring television, radio and streaming information for Saints vs. Browns.
5. Get ready for gameday with the latest Black and Gold gear! Visit the Saints Pro Shop to shop jerseys, hats and more ahead of Sunday's matchup.