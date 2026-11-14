Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Panthers | 2026 NFL Week 10

HANDLE BRYCE: Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is having the best season of his career: 275 passing yards per game, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions, sacked 26 times. And he has an array of targets to choose from — receivers Tetairoa McMillan (6 foot 4) and Jalen Coker (6-3), and tight ends Darren Waller (6-6) and Tommy Tremble (6-4) are big targets and each has at least three touchdown receptions. But New Orleans' defense has a history of success against Young. In his six games against the Saints, he has completed 55 percent of his passes for 151.5 yards per game, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He's been sacked 16 times. Those numbers will please edge rushers Chase Young (eight sacks), Carl Granderson (7.5 sacks) and a Saints defense that's coming off a five-sack game against Cleveland. Cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry will have some work to do, as will safeties Julian Blackmon and Jonas Sanker, because the Panthers will have size advantages all over the place. But Young has five touchdowns and four interceptions in Carolina's current three-game losing streak, so New Orleans may be getting him at a good time.