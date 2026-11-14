Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Panthers | 2026 NFL Week 10

It doesn't matter what the record is, only that the stakes are high.
The New Orleans Saints (3-5) have an opportunity to claim sole possession of first place in the NFC South Division on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome when they face Carolina (3-5).
Here are a few helpful tips.
RUN IT BACK: The run game got a boost last week with the addition of running back Audric Estimé, who was claimed off waivers on Tuesday, started Sunday and ran for a team-high 72 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. Another boost could be in the offing this week because Travis Etienne Jr. is poised to return after injuring his hamstring Sept. 27 against the Raiders. Those two, plus Alvin Kamara, get to swing for the fences against a Panther defense that allows 133.4 rushing yards per game, fifth-most in the league. New Orleans' revamped offensive line — Cesar Ruiz moves from right guard to center for the injured Erik McCoy, rookie Jeremiah Wright makes his second start at right guard and there'll be a different starter at right tackle due to Taliese Fuaga's injury — may have an ideal opponent to settle in against.
MORE STUFFING: The Panthers are thinking the exact same thing about New Orleans' run defense, which allows 133.9 yards per game, fourth-most in the league. But the Saints are coming off a game in which they allowed 95 yards and 2.8 yards per carry, so maybe they figured out a few things. Linebacker Kaden Elliss (11 tackles and a sack against Cleveland) is healthy and that's always a good sign for the run game. New Orleans felt confident enough in the interior that it traded Davon Godchaux to free more reps for Khristian Boyd and Colby Wooden. The Saints will see a heavy dose of Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (619 yards, five touchdowns, 4.6 yards per carry) and they'll need to get to him before he reaches the second level.
HANDLE BRYCE: Panthers quarterback Bryce Young is having the best season of his career: 275 passing yards per game, 16 touchdowns, six interceptions, sacked 26 times. And he has an array of targets to choose from — receivers Tetairoa McMillan (6 foot 4) and Jalen Coker (6-3), and tight ends Darren Waller (6-6) and Tommy Tremble (6-4) are big targets and each has at least three touchdown receptions. But New Orleans' defense has a history of success against Young. In his six games against the Saints, he has completed 55 percent of his passes for 151.5 yards per game, with three touchdowns and four interceptions. He's been sacked 16 times. Those numbers will please edge rushers Chase Young (eight sacks), Carl Granderson (7.5 sacks) and a Saints defense that's coming off a five-sack game against Cleveland. Cornerbacks Martin Emerson Jr. and Kool-Aid McKinstry will have some work to do, as will safeties Julian Blackmon and Jonas Sanker, because the Panthers will have size advantages all over the place. But Young has five touchdowns and four interceptions in Carolina's current three-game losing streak, so New Orleans may be getting him at a good time.
SHOUGH SECURITY: This is a simple one: When quarterback Tyler Shough doesn't turn over the ball, the Saints win. It doesn't have to be pretty — and it wasn’t against Cleveland — but the security helps produce wins.
WHAT CAN BROWN DO: Plenty. Rookie receiver Barion Brown has produced eight big-time plays this season — receptions of 52 and 49 yards, punt returns of 23, 20 and 23 yards and kickoff returns of 53, 30, 41, 42 and 31 yards. He's a field-flipper on special teams and a home run threat on offense. Maybe he'll get loose again.