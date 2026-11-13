Saints vs. Panthers | 2026 NFL Week 10 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION
Showing impressive grit and resolve in a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns for their second victory in their last three games on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-5), will look to start the second half of the 2026 season on a winning note and take advantage of the opportunity for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, when they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Nov. 15.
The Saints will look to continue their road back to .500 after dropping three straight games in October. A win over the Panthers will put them in first place in the NFC South with a 1-1 division mark with the final four contests to be played in the final five weeks of the season. The Saints will play at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 13.
TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:
- TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)
Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline)
- Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)
Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)
- Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)
Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)
- Stream on NFL+
NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.
SAINTS MOBILE APP:
Enhance your gameday experience at the Caesars Superdome or from at home with advanced game stats, play-by-play, video highlights, live pregame and postgame reactions + more! Download the Saints app >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY ENTERTAINMENT AND PROMOTIONS
PREGAME AT CHAMPIONS SQUARE
Champions Square will be open for pre-game festivities three hours prior to kick off for ticketed guests and conclude 45 minutes before kick off. Fans will be screened and game tickets will be scanned at both entrances (LaSalle St. by Dave Dixon Dr. or Sugar Bowl Dr.) at the street level. Concessions and merchandise sales in Champions Square will be cashless.
- Stage Performance: The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own"
The U.S. Army Band Downrange supports the men and women of the Armed Services through popular music while reaching audiences young and old. With a continuously up-to-date repertoire of rock, pop, country, R&B, and inspirational signature patriotic arrangements, Downrange proudly represents The U.S. Army Band "Pershing's Own" and the United States Army.
- Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars
Ring in a new gameday tradition on Sunday with our Saints Gameday Bell presented by Caesars in Champions Square. Inspired by the city's iconic St. Louis Cathedral, various Saints legends will be on hand to ring the bell at 90, 60 and 30 minutes prior to kickoff. Fans will also be able to ring the bell virtually with the team on the Saints Mobile App all season long.
IN-GAME ENTERTAINMENT
- National Anthem: April Ebeling
Ebeling, known as the "Vocal Veteran", began her professional music career as lead singer with Navy Band New Orleans. Today, she brings that same voice, discipline, and commitment to her work as an accredited VA claims agent, helping veterans get the disability benefits they have earned.
- Meta Halftime: Salute to Service Haltime
Meta Halftime will feature a special Salute to Service performance celebrating our nation's service members, veterans, and military families. A joint band featuring members of the U.S. Marine Corps Forces Reserve Band and U.S. Air Force Band of the West will perform.
- Legends of the Game: Andrus Peat
A first round pick of the Saints in 2015, Peat played in 111 career games with 102 starts for the Black and Gold seeing action at all offensive line positions but center and being selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2018-20) at the guard position.
GAMEDAY PROMOTIONS
- Crown Royal sampling
Join the Crown Royal for product sampling and giveaways at Sections 116 and 545 for our 21+ fans during the game.
- $6 Value Menu at Concessions Locations
To celebrate 60 seasons of Saints football, fans will be able to enjoy a $6 value menu featuring nachos, popcorn, hot dogs, pretzels, and Dome Foam beer at locations across every level of the Superdome. Download the Saints app and search"Value" or "Dome Foam" within the Dome Directions map for the locations nearest your seat location.
- 50/50 Raffle
Fans will have a chance to participate in our 50/50 raffle online 48 hours before kickoff through the end of the third quarter on gameday. Proceeds from this week's raffle will benefit Volunteers of America (Southeast Louisiana). Click here for 50/50 raffle details, ticket prices and winning numbers >>
- Saints Pro Shop and Merchandise Collections
Fans can celebrate our 60th season with a special merchandise collection at the Caesars Superdome. Fans can also look forward to limited‑edition retail collaborations with Denham Springs, LA–based Bomb Designs and Lafayette's Sneaker Politics this season. Find Saints Pro Shop locations on our A to Z Guide >>
- Gameday Program
Fans have a chance to purchase the Saints Gameday Program online this season, courtesy of Renaissance Publishing. Click here to purchase the weekly gameday program >>
SAINTS GAMEDAY POLICIES & PROCEDURES
From mobile tickets and your designated entry gate to security, concessions, Champions Square, and more, you'll find the information you need for a smooth arrival and a great Saints gameday.
Here is our list of what fans need to know on gameday:
- Mobile Ticketing
The Saints have shifted to 100% mobile tickets and parking passes. Prior to entering a parking garage, Champions Square or the stadium, you'll need to present your parking pass or tickets on your mobile phone, using either the Saints app or SeatGeek app.
- Gameday Parking, Directions and Traffic
Due to increased security measures at NFL stadiums, vehicles parking in certain areas of Caesars Superdome parking garages will now be subject to security screenings at every home game.
- Clear Bag Policy
The New Orleans Saints strongly encourage fans to not bring any type of bag. Fans will be able to carry the limited style and size bags, packages, or containers into the Caesars Superdome.
- Traffic Alerts
Want the latest up-to-the-minute traffic alerts on your way to the Caesars Superdome? Simply download the Saints App and turn on Gameday Traffic Alerts to receive notifications straight to your phone to make your gameday commute a breeze.
Additional quick links: ADA seating | Fan Code of Conduct | A to Z Gameday Guide