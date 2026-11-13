Saints vs. Panthers | 2026 NFL Week 10 | Gameday Guide

SAINTS-PANTHERS GAME DETAILS & HOW TO WATCH INFORMATION

Showing impressive grit and resolve in a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns for their second victory in their last three games on Sunday, the New Orleans Saints (3-5), will look to start the second half of the 2026 season on a winning note and take advantage of the opportunity for sole possession of first place in the NFC South, when they host the Carolina Panthers (3-5) on Nov. 15.

The Saints will look to continue their road back to .500 after dropping three straight games in October. A win over the Panthers will put them in first place in the NFC South with a 1-1 division mark with the final four contests to be played in the final five weeks of the season. The Saints will play at Bank of America Stadium on Dec. 13.

TV, RADIO, STREAMING AND BROADCAST INFORMATION:

TV: FOX (WVUE FOX 8 locally)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst) and Allison Williams (sideline)

Local radio: WWL (870 AM and 105.3 FM)

Mike Hoss (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (color analyst) and Jeff Nowak (sideline reporter)

Spanish language radio: Tropical Radio (830 AM, 94.7 FM-Baton Rouge and 105.7 FM-New Orleans)

Mario Jerez (play-by-play), Juan Carlos Ramos (color analyst) and Victor Quinonez (sideline)

Stream on NFL+

NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores for $6.99/month or $49.99/year.

SAINTS MOBILE APP: