New Orleans Saints edge rushers Chase Young and Carl Granderson scoring big on pass rush

"Speed to power," said Young, the 2021 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year who also has 13 quarterback hits, five tackles for loss, a fumble recovery, a forced fumble and four passes defensed. "They're having problems with that right now, speed to power. And then I work off that.

"But if you watch my film — honestly, when you watch it, it doesn't really matter. It's a thing to watch it, and it's a thing to go execute against it. And not many people are executing against it right now. If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

Granderson — "Grando," to his teammates — doesn't appear to require much fixing, either. He's a sack away from tying his single-season best despite missing one game, and he became the only player in franchise history to produce at least 1.5 sacks in four consecutive games, and the first one in the NFL to do so since 2013.

"I'm versatile," Granderson said. "I just hit my move, whatever I'm feeling that day. I got a swim move, I got a ghost move, I got power if I need to. I'm just out there playing fast. But you know (Young), he's gonna speed to power. Impressive."

That can be said of the combination, as the two have been more formidable than any tandem in the league.

"I said leading into this year, I want (Young) to be an All-Pro, I want every down to be great," said fellow edge rusher Cameron Jordan, the franchise all-time leader with 132 sacks. "And he's showed up every game and played the right way.

"If I say Chase is All-Pro, what do I think of Carl? He plays the run, he plays the pass, he's able to switch inside and have just as much success. That's the unsung hero of the D-line, I love the season he's having.

"This is their third year together so everybody knows where they rush, how they rush. When you see Chase go high you know Carl is coming underneath, or vice versa. I think they rush real well together."