Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 8:

1. The New Orleans Saints host the Cleveland Browns today at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. The game will air on CBS (WWL 4 locally). Check out the How to Watch guide for television, radio and streaming information.

2. Heading to Caesars Superdome? Check out the Gameday Guide for pregame information, stadium policies and more ahead of Saints vs. Browns.