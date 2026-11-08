Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 8:
1. The New Orleans Saints host the Cleveland Browns today at noon CT at Caesars Superdome. The game will air on CBS (WWL 4 locally). Check out the How to Watch guide for television, radio and streaming information.
2. Heading to Caesars Superdome? Check out the Gameday Guide for pregame information, stadium policies and more ahead of Saints vs. Browns.
3. Read senior writer John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a look at what New Orleans needs to do to earn a win against Cleveland.
4. Get ready for kickoff with the Game Preview, featuring Saints-Browns series history, statistical comparisons and team connections.
5. Keep the Black and Gold at your fingertips! Download the official Saints app and turn on notifications for the latest team news, interviews and highlights throughout the season.