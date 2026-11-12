 Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints 2026
Advertising

Saints News | New Orleans Saints | NewOrleansSaints.com

New Orleans Saints right guard Cesar Ruiz moving to center to replace injured Erik McCoy

Rookie Jeremiah Wright will start at right guard

Nov 11, 2026 at 06:27 PM
Author Image
John DeShazier

Senior Writer

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore said that right guard Cesar Ruiz will slide over one position to the left, to replace injured Erik McCoy at center, and rookie Jeremiah Wright will make his second start this season at right guard when the Saints (3-5) play Carolina (3-5) on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

McCoy suffered a biceps injury Sunday in the Saints' 23-22, overtime victory against Cleveland.

Ruiz, a center in college at Michigan and the Saints' first-round draft pick in 2020, has played the position before in the NFL; in '21, he relieved the injured McCoy in the season opener and started four games at center.

"He's done a good job," Moore said. "He's obviously made this move a few times. He hopped out there and he practiced really well. We've got plenty of guys who can play in different rotations, but I think did a great job today."

Cesar compared the move to walking, even more comfortable than riding a bike.

"I'm excited," Ruiz said. "I know it's been a while, but (played center in) college, played some center in the league. So I'm excited to go out there and play.

"I had two practices of it, so it's still fresh. It's like walking. I play around and I snap here and there during practice just for fun. Not any team reps or anything like that. I've got that muscle memory of it. Just getting used to making ID points again and trying to get it as soon as possible."

Ruiz said that Wright capably will handle the right guard position.

"J. Wright is gonna be a great player," he said. "He is coming in and he brings an attitude and he's learning every day. He got a start versus Pittsburgh, and just like for him to get out there, get those reps, get another start under his belt and continue to learn."

Meanwhile, Ruiz will continue to reacquaint himself with his old position.

"Cesar is a really good center," Moore said. "He's done a nice job at right guard. We feel like this will be a good rotation for us."

ETIENNE RETURNS: Running back Travis Etienne Jr. (hamstring) returned Wednesday and practiced on a limited basis. Etienne sustained the injury against the Raiders on Sept. 27 and was placed on injured reserve, but will have a chance to play Sunday. Running back Alvin Kamara (back/rest) didn't practice Wednesday, along with running back CJ Donaldson (shoulder) and McCoy. Limited participants were left tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. (ankle), left guard David Edwards (knee), cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (shin), tight end Noah Fant (back) and defensive lineman Christen Miller (knee).

Related Content

news

New Orleans Saints currently positioned well in NFC South Division despite record

"We have everything that we want right in front of us"

news

New Orleans Saints generate big plays late in victory over Cleveland

"They all ain't pretty!"

news

Charlie Smyth's patience and improvement result in another chance for New Orleans Saints kicker

"You've got to make all your kicks. That's just the way it is and if you don't, that's not going to be good enough"

news

Rookie receiver Jordyn Tyson focused on making NFL debut with New Orleans Saints

The first-round draft pick appeared in limited practice on Wednesday for the first time since August

news

Saints awarded running back Audric Estimé from waivers, terminate K Daniel Carlson

Estimé rejoins Saints after tallying 301 yards from scrimmage in 2025

news

Saints Hall of Fame induction weekend begins Friday

Ingram, Armstead, La Rock to be honored

news

New Orleans Saints make run game change in effort to boost production

Head coach Kellen Moore announced staff changes on Monday amid lackluster rushing performance

news

New Orleans Saints bye week provides opportunity for deep self evaluation, growth

"It allows you to take the emotion out of this, which I think is always really important"

news

Key Ingredients to Victory: Saints vs. Steelers | 2026 NFL Week 7

Run game could be pivotal in game that may be influenced by weather

news

New Orleans Saints aim to end business trip on high note

"I want to win"

news

Vintage Alvin Kamara performance puts him back in the spotlight ahead of Saints game in Paris

"You play this game long enough, you start breaking records so you really don't stop to think about the numbers"

Saints-Digest-Promo-26-1920x1080

GET IN THE HUDDLE

Receive the latest Saints news, injury updates, alerts and offers straight to your inbox!

SIGN UP NOW
Advertising