New Orleans Saints right guard Cesar Ruiz moving to center to replace injured Erik McCoy

On Wednesday, New Orleans Saints coach Kellen Moore said that right guard Cesar Ruiz will slide over one position to the left, to replace injured Erik McCoy at center, and rookie Jeremiah Wright will make his second start this season at right guard when the Saints (3-5) play Carolina (3-5) on Sunday in the Caesars Superdome.

McCoy suffered a biceps injury Sunday in the Saints' 23-22, overtime victory against Cleveland.

Ruiz, a center in college at Michigan and the Saints' first-round draft pick in 2020, has played the position before in the NFL; in '21, he relieved the injured McCoy in the season opener and started four games at center.

"He's done a good job," Moore said. "He's obviously made this move a few times. He hopped out there and he practiced really well. We've got plenty of guys who can play in different rotations, but I think did a great job today."

Cesar compared the move to walking, even more comfortable than riding a bike.

"I'm excited," Ruiz said. "I know it's been a while, but (played center in) college, played some center in the league. So I'm excited to go out there and play.

"I had two practices of it, so it's still fresh. It's like walking. I play around and I snap here and there during practice just for fun. Not any team reps or anything like that. I've got that muscle memory of it. Just getting used to making ID points again and trying to get it as soon as possible."

Ruiz said that Wright capably will handle the right guard position.

"J. Wright is gonna be a great player," he said. "He is coming in and he brings an attitude and he's learning every day. He got a start versus Pittsburgh, and just like for him to get out there, get those reps, get another start under his belt and continue to learn."

Meanwhile, Ruiz will continue to reacquaint himself with his old position.