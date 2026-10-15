Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Thursday, October 15:
1. Get ready for Sunday's road matchup with the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium with the Week 6 game preview.
2. Check the Saints injury report for Wednesday's update, and stay tuned for the second report of Giants game week.
3.Hear from Saints players and coordinators as preparations continue. Look out for their latest interviews on NewOrleansSaints.com.
Check out the best photos of the New Orleans offense in their game against the Minnesota Vikings for Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Oct. 11, 2026 at Caesars Superdome.
4. Planning to watch from home? Find the broadcast, radio and streaming details in the Saints How to Watch guide.
5. Look out for a new Gold Sessions interview with Jonas Sanker on the Saints podcast page.