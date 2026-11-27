Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Friday, November 27:
1. The Saints continue preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hear from head coach Kellen Moore and Saints coordinators LIVE on NewOrleansSaints.com, X, Facebook, and YouTube.
2. The Saints will release their final injury report of Week 12 on Friday afternoon.
3. John DeShazier will share his latest analysis from team practice this afternoon. Check out his latest feature that looks at the productive stretch for the Saints defense and the battle with Cincinnati who will counter with one of the NFL's best offenses.
4. Gift like a legend and go big on savings with the Saints Pro Shop Black Friday Sale! Shop Now >>
5. Think your dog has what it take to race? Enter for a chance to compete in the inaugural Gumbo Cup on December 27!