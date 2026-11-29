Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 29:

1. The Saints visit the Cincinnati Bengals at noon CT at Paycor Stadium. Get ready for the matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. Disrupting Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and keeping it close early are hot-button issues in Sunday's battle. Read John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a closer look at today's matchup.