Game Recap: Minnesota Vikings 23, New Orleans Saints 13 | 2026 NFL Week 5

The New Orleans Saints dropped their third consecutive home game Sunday at the Caesars Superdome, falling to the unbeaten Minnesota Vikings 23-13.

Minnesota is 5-0 and in first place in the NFC North. The Saints dropped to 1-4.

Saints quarterback Tyler Shough was 16 of 25 for 96 yards with two interceptions. Running back Kendre Miller had 30 yards on 10 carries. It was a tough game offensively as the Saints finished with just 142 yards. New Orleans also was penalized six times for 41 yards.

The Vikings broke a 13-13 tie with an 8-yard touchdown run by veteran back Aaron Jones to open the fourth quarter.

Saints safety Jonas Sanker had just returned a fumble 87 yards for a touchdown with 2:34 to play in the third quarter. The play only tied the score at 13 as kicker Daniel Carlson missed the point-after attempt wide left.

It was the second special teams play that hurt the Saints in the half as Jayden Price fumbled the opening kickoff return, which the Vikings turned into a 15-yard touchdown reception by receiver Justin Jefferson. In the first half, special teams gave up a 43-yard punt return.

Defensive end Carl Granderson had 1.5 sacks of Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray while defensive end Chase Young had a half-sack but the Minnesota quarterback was tough to handle. He ran seven times for 54 yards and was 24 of 30 for 229 yards with one touchdown. The Saints played without starting tackles Nathan Shepherd and Vernon Broughton. Both were late adds to the Injury Report with an illness.

Saints legend Drew Brees was inducted into the Saints Ring of Honor at halftime. Brees became the ninth member of the Ring of Honor. In August, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.