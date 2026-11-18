Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Wednesday, November 18:
1. The Saints continue preparations for Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. Head coach Kellen Moore will speak with the media, followed by quarterback Tyler Shough. Watch live on NewOrleansSaints.com.
2. The Saints will release their first injury report of Week 11 on Wednesday afternoon. Keep an eye on the Saints Injury Report for the latest updates.
3. John DeShazier and Kalia Butler recap Saints-Panthers and look ahead to Chicago on Saints HQ. Watch on NewOrleansSaints.com or listen wherever you get your podcasts.
4. Get gameday ready with the official Saints Pro Shop. Shop jerseys, hats and more to show your support for the Black and Gold.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.
New Orleans Saints players hosted their annual Thanksgiving turkey giveaway at Dryades YMCA on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. The players purchased turkeys and fixings from Rouses Markets to feed families in need, while giving them the opportunity to meet some of their favorite players during the annual holiday event.