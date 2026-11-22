Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 22:

1. The Saints visit the Chicago Bears at noon CT at Soldier Field. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.

2. A clean offensive operation and patience will be critical in Sunday's battle in the Windy City. Read John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a closer look at today's matchup.