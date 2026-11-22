Here are your Five Things to Know about the New Orleans Saints for Sunday, November 22:
1. The Saints visit the Chicago Bears at noon CT at Soldier Field. Get ready for the division matchup with the Game Preview, featuring series history, team connections and stats.
2. A clean offensive operation and patience will be critical in Sunday's battle in the Windy City. Read John DeShazier's Key Ingredients to Victory for a closer look at today's matchup.
3. Check out our How to Watch listing for all the ways to follow the action.
4. Stay tuned for the inactive list for the Black and Gold at 10:30AM CT ahead of Sunday's game.
5. Keep up with the Black and Gold wherever you go! Download the official Saints app for the latest team news, videos, photos, and more.